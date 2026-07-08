Swifties Are Buying Garbage Collected from Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

For those who absolutely had to be there, garbage collected from both inside and outside of Madison Square Garden during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is being sold online.

Update: The garbage is completely sold out.

The website New York City Garbage has been selling what it calls “NYC Pocket Garbage: Not Invited Edition 💍🍾 (Taylor & Travis’ Wedding)" for $25 a pop.

Items up for sale included pop can tops, the leftover plastic from an eaten Ring Pop, random pieces of fabric, and one lone AirPod.

The description on the site reads, “There’s garbage on the floor after the party. Collected from the edge of a love story outside Madison Square Garden, as close to Taylor & Travis’ big day as you could’ve gotten without an invite. This is the debut of Pocket Garbage, so you can carry a piece of the greatest day of your... I mean, their lives, wherever you go.”

One of the people behind the site posted a video to TikTok of himself dressed in black tie, picking up litter during the wedding for the Swifties who wanted to be there but couldn’t. A nice gesture, for sure. Watch it below.

Per TMZ, someone else is also trying to sell a bag of air from the wedding for $49,999.99. Seems like a fair price.