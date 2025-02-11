Both McRae's Think Later and Ross's Complicated are nominated for album of the year. Other artists to receive multiple nominations include The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes with four apiece.

Nominations for the 2025 Juno Awards have been announced with Tate McRae and Josh Ross leading the way with five noms each.

Michael Bublé is set to host the 54th annual Juno Awards, which is set to happen on March 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. and are hosted by Michael Bublé.

On top of the nominations, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences will recognize Grammy-winning producer Boi-1da with the International Achievement Award at this year's ceremony, Juno-winning singer-songwriter Sarah Harmer with the Humanitarian Award, and fresh off their last ever gig, Sum 41 will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Tiktok Juno Fan Choice: Bbno$, Dean Brody, Jade Eagleson, Josh Ross, Karan Aujla, Les Cowboys Fringants, Preston Pablo, Shawn Mendes, Tate McRae, The Weeknd

Artist of the Year: Josh Ross, Kaytranada, Shawn Mendes, Tate McRae, The Weeknd

Album of the Year: Elisapie Inuktitut, Josh Ross Complicated, Roxane Bruneau Submergé, Sukha Undisputed, Tate McRae Think Later

Single of the Year: Josh Ross "Single Again", Karan Aujla "Winning Speech", Shawn Mendes "Why Why Why", Tate McRae "Exes", The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti "Timeless"

Group of the Year: Crash Adams, Mother Mother, Spiritbox, Sum 41, The Beaches.

Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year: Alexander Stewart, AP Dhillon, AR Paisley, Chris Grey, Ekkstacy, Nemahsis, Owen Riegling, Sukha, Tony Ann, Zeina

Songwriter of the Year: Abel Tesfaye, AP Dhillon, Jessie Reyez, Mustafa, Nemah Hasan.

Songwriter (non-performer) of the Year: Evan Blair, Lowell, Nathan Ferraro, Shaun Frank, Tobias Jesso Jr.

Rap Album of the Year: Belly 96 Miles from Bethlehem, Classified Luke's View, DijahSB The Flower That Knew, Dom Vallie See You When I See You, Snotty Nose Rez Kids Red Future

Pop Album of the Year: Alexander Stewart Bleeding Heart, Jamie Fine If This Is It..., Preston Pablo Anywhere But Here, Shawn Mendes Shawn, Tate McRae Think Later

Country Album of the Year: Brett Kissel The Compass Project — West Album, Dallas Smith Dallas Smith; Josh Ross Complicated, MacKenzie Porter Nobody's Born With a Broken Heart, Tyler Joe Miller Going Home

Alternative Album of the Year: Luna Li When a Thought Grows Wing, Nemahsis Verbathim, Peach Pit Magpie, Ruby Waters What’s The Point, Valley Water The Flowers, Pray For A Garden

Rock Album of the Year: Big Wreck Pages, JJ Wilde Vices, Mother Mother Grief Chapter, NOBRO Set Your Pussy Free, Sum 41 Heaven :x: Hell

See the full list of Juno Awards nominations here.