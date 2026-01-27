Nominations for the 2026 JUNO Awards were announced today (January 27). Among the nominees were Tate McRae and Justin Bieber who both lead the way with six nods apiece.
McRae and Bieber are both nominated in all of the same categories: TD JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.
Cameron Whitcomb and The Weeknd are right behind with five nominations each. Whitcomb is nominated for TD JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year and Country Album of the Year.
The Weeknd, meanwhile, is up for TD JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Pop Album of the Year.
Hosted by Mae Martin, Canada’s Biggest Night in Music happens on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, ON.
Performances on the night include Daniel Caesar, William Prince, The Beaches and Arkells. Billy Talent will also be honoured with the Humanitarian Award, while Joni Mitchell will receive the lifetime achievement award, and Nelly Furtado will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
See the full list of nominations below.
TD JUNO FAN CHOICE | JUNO TD CHOIX DU PUBLIC
bbno$ Independent*Broke/CMG
Cameron Whitcomb Atlantic*Warner
James Barker Band Universal
Josh Ross Core Entertainment*Universal
Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal
Karan Aujla Warner
Shawn Mendes Island*Universal
Shubh Independent
Tate McRae RCA*Sony
The Weeknd XO/Republic*Universal
SINGLE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SUNRISE RECORDS
Options Cameron Whitcomb Atlantic*Warner
Hate How You Look Josh Ross Core Entertainment*Universal
DAISIES Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal
Sports car Tate McRae RCA*Sony
Cry For Me The Weeknd XO/Republic*Universal
ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA
The Hard Way Cameron Whitcomb Atlantic*Warner
Later Tonight Josh Ross Core Entertainment*Universal
SWAG II Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal
So Close To What Tate McRae RCA*Sony
Hurry Up Tomorrow The Weeknd XO/Republic*Universal
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO
Cameron Whitcomb Atlantic*Warner
Goldie Boutilier Independent
Jade LeMac Warner
Jutes Position Music
MICO Wasted Years/Columbia*Sony
Noeline Hofmann La Honda*The Orchard
Sacha Sony
Saya Gray Dirty Hit*Virgin
Sofia Camara 21 Entertainment*Universal
yung kai BMG*Universal
ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA
bbno$ Independent* Broke/CMG
Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal
Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal
Tate McRae RCA*Sony
The Weeknd XO/Republic*Universal
GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)
Arcade Fire Columbia*Sony
Mother Mother Warner
Peach Pit Columbia*Sony
The Beaches AWAL
Three Days Grace RCA*Sony
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SOLO ARTIST)
Tchaikovsky: The Seasons Bruce Liu Deutsche Grammophon*Universal
Zaytoun Haitham Haidar Athene*Naxos
Preludes by Chopin, Bach, Rachmaninoff, Messiaen, Górecki Jan Lisiecki Deutsche Grammophon*Universal
Awake and Dreaming Katherine Dowling Independent*Leaf/Naxos
Obsession Marie Nadeau-Tremblay ATMA*Universal
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SMALL ENSEMBLE)
Current: MISSING ATOM (Artists of the Opera MISSING), Timothy Long & The Continuum Ensemble Bright Shiny Things
Re/String CC Duo & colletif9 Leaf*Naxos
Vivaldi Les Quatres Nations (reconstruites) Ensemble Caprice ATMA*Naxos/Believe
Kevin Lau: Kimiko’s Pearl Mariko Anraku, Conrad Chow, Ron Korb & Rachel Mercer Independent
in an archipelago Standing Wave Independent
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (LARGE ENSEMBLE)
Benedict Sheehan: Ukrainian War Requiem Axios Men’s Ensemble, The Tenors and Basses of Pro Coro Canada conducted by/dirigé par Michael Zaugg featuring John Tessier and Yuliia Zasimova Cappella*Naxos
Where Waters Meet Canadian Chamber Choir featuring Sherryl Sewepagaham Independent
Ichmouratov: The Ninth Wave, Viola Concerto No. 2, Cello Concerto No. 1 Les Violons du Roy conducted by/dirigé par Airat Ichmouratov featuring Elvira Misbakhova & Stéphane Tétreault ATMA*Universal
Haydn: Symphony No. 43 in E-Flat Major, Hob. I:43 “Mercury” & Symphony No. 49 in F Minor, Hob. I:49 “La passione” Tafelmusik conducted by/dirigé par Rachel Podger Independent
Stravinsky: Pulcinella, Le Baiser de la fée (Divertimento) Toronto Symphony Orchestra conducted by/dirigé par Gustavo Gimeno Harmonia Mundi
JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SOLO)
City Lights Anthony D’Alessandro Independent
Kinda Out West Aretha Tillotson Bent River*Independent
Immersed Justin Gray IAN Records*Virgin
Deeper Down Nancy Walker Independent
Crossing Paths Renee Rosnes Smoke Sessions*The Orchard
JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (GROUP)
Afrokando Alexis Baro Y la Big Band G-THREE*Kycker
CODE Red CODE Quartet Justin Time*Nettwerk/F.A.B
Are You Really Real Shuffle Demons Alma*Universal
Impact The Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet Independent
East Meets West: Connections Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra Chronograph
VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Under the Lemon Tree Ale Nuñez Independent
Alex Samaras Meets Judy Garland Alex Samaras Independent
Seascape feat. Norma Winstone & Joe LaBarbera Atlantic Jazz Collective Alma*Universal
Caity Gyorgy with Strings Caity Gyorgy & Mark Limacher La Reserve*The Orchard
Get Out of Town Laura Anglade Justin Time*Nettwerk/F.A.B
INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
LOTUSLAND Aaron Paris Independent*Too Lost
The love it took to leave you Colin Stetson Envision*Believe
Ritual II Crown Lands Century Media*Sony
désert (deluxe) Jean-Michel Blais & Lara Somogyi Mercury KX*Universal
Le piano et le torrent Viviane Audet LABE*The Orchard/Sony
BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Sing Pretty Blues Crystal Shawanda New Sun*Independent
Ooh Yeah! Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne Stony Plain*IDLA
The Medicine Miss Emily Gypsy Soul*FUGA
Answer the Call Secondhand Dreamcar Independent
Hear My Heart Steven Marriner Cordova Bay*Fontana North/Symphonic
TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR
I Lost My Heart On Friday Aerialists Independent
Gold and Coal Cassie and Maggie Independent
The Moon’s Daughter Heather MacIsaac Independent
Heal The Divide Morgan Toney Ishkōdé*Universal
Folk Signals The Southern Residents Independent
CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Strange Trip Ahead Mariel Buckley Birthday Cake*Secretly Distribution
The Hammer & The Rose Matt Andersen Sonic*Warner
Purple Gas Noeline Hofmann La Honda*The Orchard
These Dark Canyons The Young Novelists Independent
Further From the Country William Prince Six Shooter*The Orchard
COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Let Your Horses Run Brett Kissel Big Star*Universal
The Hard Way Cameron Whitcomb Atlantic*Warner
One Of Us James Barker Band Universal
Later Tonight Josh Ross Core Entertainment*Universal
Golden Child Meghan Patrick Riser House*The Orchard
ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
My Second Last Album Bahamas Barchords*Universal
Fantasy Life Begonia Birthday Cake*Secretly Distribution
Uh Oh Patrick Watson Secret City*F.A.B.
Let it Hiss The Barr Brothers Secret City*F.A.B.
Humanhood The Weather Station Next Door*Outside
ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Edge Of The Earth Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal
Who Will Look After The Dogs? PUP BMG*Universal
SAYA Saya Gray Dirty Hit*Virgin
SORRY, IT’S OVER The OBGMs BURN INDUSTRY*The Orchard
All Cylinders Yves Jarvis Next Door*Outside
ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS
Roll With The Punches Bryan Adams Bad Records*Platoon/Y.E.S
INERTIA grandson XX*Create Music
No Hard Feelings The Beaches AWAL
Metro The Blue Stones New Weapon*The Orchard
The Damn Truth The Damn Truth Spectra*The Orchard
Alienation Three Days Grace RCA*Sony
METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Heaven Let Them Die Counterparts Pure Noise*The Orchard
An Insatiable Violence Cryptopsy Season of Mist*The Orchard
Shadow Work DESPISED ICON Nuclear Blast*Believe/ADA
Antibloom Silverstein UNFD*FUGA
A Pathway to the Moon Unreqvited Independent*Believe/SPKR
ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
NU2U Nuela Charles Independent*AWAL
Conditions of Love Vol. 1 Rose Cousins Nettwerk*F.A.B.
Better Broken Sarah McLachlan Concord*Universal
Rebuild Shawn Hook Infinity*Vydia/Independent
Believer Sister Ray Royal Mountain*Universal
POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED PERONI NASTRO AZZURRO 0.0
bbno$ bbno$ Independent*Broke/CMG
SWAG II Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal
7 Nelly Furtado Nelstar/21 Entertainment*Universal
So Close To What Tate McRae RCA*Sony
Hurry Up Tomorrow The Weeknd XO/Republic*Universal
DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Loving You A-Trak Ultra*Sony
Do What I Want Anna Sofia Ultra*Sony
Dominate CHYL Ultra*Sony
Bet On Me Debby Friday Royal Mountain*Universal
i, sabotage Felix Cartal Physical Presents*Fontana North
UNDERGROUND DANCE SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Cosmic Affliction (toi toi toi) AADJA BPitch Control*Believe/The Orchard
Main de Fer Annie-Claude Deschênes Bonsound*Redeye
Icarus F7 Acting Press*Independent
Phantom Vibrations feat. Teddy Bryant Gene Tellem Love Injection*!K7
Yeah! Pacific Coliseum Rhythm Section*!K7
ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY NISSAN
Channel 303 Cloverdale VIBRANCY*LabelWorx
The Starrr Of The Queen Of Life Debby Friday Royal Mountain*Universal
Bab El Mdina Didon Electrofone*Independent
Shades of Meridian ÈBONY Turbo*!K7
Glow Up Korea Town Acid Groovy Lab*Independent
RAP SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Mula feat. Big Sean Connor Price Independent
PURSUIT Freddie Dredd Doomshop/RCA*Sony
UNLIMITED feat. Playboi Carti NAV XO/Republic*Universal
DUMB SonReal & Snotty Nose Rez Kids 1851*Independent/GroupSpeed
Who’s Driving You? TOBi, Saukrates & Jully Black Warner*ADA
RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR
KEEP YOUR EYE ON THE SPARROW ARDN Amuseio
About Time Connor Price Independent
Misery Loves Company NorthSideBenji NRTHRN RECORDS*Virgin
DRY CRY SadBoi LVRN*The Orchard
ELEMENTS Vol. 2 TOBi Warner*ADA
TRADITIONAL R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Have A Baby (With Me) Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal
**GOLIATH** Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island*Universal
Say Yes Melanie Fiona PUBLIC/COLTURE*Stem
Formed Savannah Ré Matrimony*ADA
Reasons To Stay Tanika Charles Unique Applause/Record Kicks*Secretly Distribution/Symphonic
CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Set Me Free Adria Kain ArtHaus/Circle of 5ths*APG
Mirage Avenoir Santa Anna*Sony
Son Of Spergy Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal
PAID IN MEMORIES Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island*Universal
Life 2 Majid Jordan OVO*Sony
THERAPIST SadBoi LVRN*The Orchard
REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Ready For You Exco Levi & Kheilstone Kheilstone*ONErpm
Dagga Riddim Cypher Jojo You Made That, Yung 2nuff, Erin B, Topman Meeko, One Don & Enzooo Independent
Deh Yah Kirk Diamond Independent
Welcome To Paradise Naomi Cowan Dreamspace/7th C*ADA
More Reggae (Funk It Up) Samora & Ammoye Staudenmann*Hapilos
CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ari Cui Cui et les jeux d’rôles (Les contes classiques en musique) Ari Cui Cui Independent
Little Leaf Chris McKhool Independent* Fontana North
All the Earth Speaks Ginalina Independent
Hip Kids Music, Vol. 1 Hip Kids Music Independent
Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro “Rhyme Travellers – Back to the Time Machine” Young Maestro Independent
COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA
Dragonflies Adam Christie Independent
Fish From the Jar Charlie Demers Comedy Here Often?*Warner
Dawud Dave Merheje Independent
homesick. Faris Hytiaa Independent
I’m Nervous Robby Hoffman Counterfeit Sounds
TRADITIONAL INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Battle At The Beach Bad Eagle Hidden Lake*Independent
On The Move Bear Creek Hidden Lake*Independent
Me & You Manitou Mkwa Singers Silverheels*Independent
Anirniliit Suli Piunguałaq Qamaniq*Independent
Nakota Tayhunyabi YB Nakota Independent
CONTEMPORARY INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY DESTINATION INDIGENOUS PRÉSENTÉ PAR DESTINATION INDIGENOUS
Edge Of The Earth Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal
LOVECHILD Sebastian Gaskin Ishkōdé*Universal
Chapter 1 Shawnee Kish Independent*Symphonic
Siibii Siibii Ishkōdé*Universal
Sage My Soul Tia Wood Sony
FRANCOPHONE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Dogue Ariane Roy La maison fauve*Universal
On s’enverra des fleurs Fredz Les Disques Nova*Believe
Les amours de seconde main JF Pauzé La Tribu*Believe/Propagande
Journal d’un Loup-Garou Lou-Adriane Cassidy Bravo*Believe/F.A.B
Dix chansons démodées pour ceux qui ont le cœur abîmé Pierre Lapointe Audiogram*The Orchard/Sony
CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
VULNERABLE TOO Bridge Music Universal
Outlaw Gospel collect.assembly Independent
the light that leads to YOU Elenee Independent*Wings Music
WHERE THE HEART IS Kofi Dartey Universal
Jubilate Ryan Ofei Independent*Believe
GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Bab El Mdina Didon Electrofone*Independent
Ghoyoum Kazdoura Independent
Future Village Kizaba Nuits D’Afrique*Independent/Believe
Legends PIQSIQ Independent
Rammana Salin Independent*AWAL
SOUTH ASIAN MUSIC RECORDING OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY TD
Afsos AP Dhillon & Anuv Jain AP DHILLON/Republic*Universal
P-POP CULTURE Karan Aujla Warner
Renaissance Ikky & Raf Saperra Fatboy/Universal
Supreme Shubh Independent
By Any Means Sukha Sukha*Universal
ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR
Catherine Lepage (Art Director/Directrice artistique), Simon Rivest (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Daniel Lanois (Illustrator/Illustrateur), Norah Chassagne (Illustrator/Illustratrice), Régine Chassagne (Illustrator/Illustratrice, Photographer/Photographe)
Pink Elephant – Arcade Fire Columbia*Sony
Jérôme Beaulieu (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Etienne Bonneville (Designer/Concepteur), Chris de Muri (Illustrator/Illustrateur) Alina Herta (Photographer/Photographe)Beat Bouquet – Misc Spectacles Bonzaï*Believe/Propagande
Kevin Moore (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Kyle Joinson (Photographer/Photographe)
Tsunami Sea – Spiritbox BMG*Universal
Logan Dane Morrison (Art Director/Directeur artistique)
The Hard Way – Cameron Whitcomb Atlantic*Warner
Mykael Nelson (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Nicolas Lemieux (Designer/Concepteur), Liliane Jodoin (Illustrator/Illustrateur) & Felipe Arriagada (Illustrator/Illustrateur)
Bambini Symphonique – Alain Trudel and Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal GSI
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bellatores Adrian Villagomez Apashe & Vladimir Cauchemar Lokomotiv*Virgin
DRIVING Adrian Villagomez Eddie Benjamin Epic*Sony
luther Karena Evans Kendrick Lamar & SZA Interscope*Universal
OK! Shiraz Haviah Mighty Independent*Foundation Media
Listen2me Winston Hacking Foxwarren Arts & Crafts*Universal
JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY AUDIO-TECHNICA
Cirkut
“APT.” – co-producer/co-producteur Bruno Mars, Omer Fedi & Rogét Chahayed
APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars Atlantic*Warner
“Abracadabra” – co-producer/co-producteur Andrew Watt & Lady Gaga
MAYHEM – Lady Gaga Interscope*Universal
“Disease” – co-producer/co-producteur Andrew Watt & Lady Gaga
MAYHEM – Lady Gaga Interscope*Universal
“A Little More” – co-producer/co-producteur Blake Slatkin & Ed Sheeran
A Little More – Ed Sheeran Atlantic*Universal
“IT girl” – co-producer/co-producteur Lostboy
IT girl – JADE Sony
“AEOMG” – co-producer/co-producteur M-Phazes
Why Not More? – Coco Jones Def Jam*Universal
Greg Wells
“Dancing Through Life” – co-producer/co-producteur Stephen Schwartz & Stephen Oremus
Wicked: The Soundtrack – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast Republic*Universal
“Defying Gravity” – co-producer/co-producteur Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Oremus
Wicked: The Soundtrack – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast Republic*Universal
“No One Mourns The Wicked” – co-producer/co-producteur Stephen Schwartz & Stephen Oremus
Wicked: The Soundtrack – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast Republic*Universal
“Popular” – co-producer/co-producteur Stephen Schwartz & Stephen Oremus
Wicked: The Soundtrack – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast Republic*Universal
“The Wizard and I” – co-producer/co-producteur Stephen Schwartz & Stephen Oremus
Wicked: The Soundtrack – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast Republic*Universal
“What Is This Feeling?” – co-producer/co-producteur Stephen Schwartz & Stephen Oremus
Wicked: The Soundtrack – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast Republic*Universal
Gus van Go
“Killed For Sport” – co-producer/co-producteur Baby Nova & Lowell
Killed For Sport – Baby Nova APG*Universal
“Can I Call You in the Morning?” – co-producer/co-producteur Lowell
No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL
“Did I Say Too Much” – co-producer/co-producteur Sam Willows
No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL
“Last Girls At The Party” – co-producer/co-producteur Aidan Hogg & Georgia Filpo
No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL
“Fine, Let’s Get Married” – co-producer/co-producteur Lowell
No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL
“Too Pretty For Buffalo” – co-producer/co-producteur Baby Nova & Lowell
Too Pretty For Buffalo – Baby Nova APG*Universal
Joel Stouffer
“BODY”
BODY – Shawn Desman & Jamie Fine Wax*Universal
“How to Sing for Money” – co-producer/co-producteur Corey LeRue
HOW TO SING FOR MONEY – Maggie Andrew Independent*Warner
“Lie” – co-producer/co-producteur Shawn Hook
Rebuild – Shawn Hook Infinity*Universal
“Revelation” – co-producer/co-producteur The Knocks
Revelation – The Knocks & Dragonette Neon Gold*Virgin
“Talk About Me”
Talk About Me – Tedy Sony
“Anyways How You Been?”
Was I(t) Worth It? – Sofia Camara 21 Entertainment*Universal
Karen Kosowski
“Feels Like Christmas”
Feels Like Christmas – Mickey Guyton MCA Nashville*Universal
“Sugar Cookie”
Feels Like Christmas – Mickey Guyton MCA Nashville*Universal
“Blood From a Stone”
Golden Child – Meghan Patrick Riser House*The Orchard
“Stoned Alone feat. Caitlyn Smith”
Golden Child – Meghan Patrick Riser House*The Orchard
“Jessica, Jezebel”
Jessica, Jezebel – Meghan Patrick Riser House*The Orchard
“You Don’t Know Me At All”
You Don’t Know Me At All – Mickey Guyton Capitol Nashville*Universal
RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Jason Dufour
“Home (Phillip’s Version)”
Home (Phillip’s Version) – Phillip Phillips Independent
“Blue Sky Mystery feat. Filter”
Last Night on Earth – Finger Eleven Better Noise
John ‘Beetle’ Bailey
“All I See feat. CUBE”
All I See – Molly Johnson Universal
“Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em”
Crashbox – Monkey House Alma*Universal
L Stu Young
“..THUS IS WHY ( I DON’T SPRING FOR LOVE )”
SAYA – Saya Gray Dirty Hit*Virgin/Universal
“LIE DOWN..”
SAYA – Saya Gray Dirty Hit*Virgin/Universal
Serban Ghenea
“The Fate of Ophelia”
The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift Republic*Universal
“That’s So True”
The Secret of Us – Gracie Abrams Interscope*Universal
Shawn Everett
“12 to 12”
12 to 12 – sombr Warner
“End of the World”
Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus Columbia*Sony
CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR
Cloud Path Amy Brandon Leaf*Naxos
The Laws of Nature Andrew Staniland Leaf*Naxos
Kevin Lau: Kimiko’s Pearl Kevin Lau Bravo Niagara*Independent
Linda Catlin Smith: The Complete Piano Solos (1989-2023) Vol. 1 – The Plains Linda Catlin Smith Redshift
Music for Body-Without-Organs Nicole Lizée ATMA*Universal
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SOCAN
Ashton Simmonds (Daniel Caesar)
PUBLISHER: Warner Chappell Music Canada
“Call On Me” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Eric Donaldson, Isaac Stalling, Jordan Evans, Matthew Burnett & Rami Dawod
Son of Spergy – Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal
“Moon feat. Bon Iver” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Dylan Wiggins, Isaac Stalling, Justin Vernon, Matthew Burnett, Rami Dawod & Simon Axel Hessman
Son of Spergy – Bon Iver and Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal
“Who Knows” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Alex O’Connor, Dylan Wiggins, Justin Vernon, Matthew Burnett, Mustafa Ahmed & Romil Hemnani
Son of Spergy – Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal
Jessie Reyez
PUBLISHER: FMLY Inc./BMG Rights Management
“**CUDN’T B ME**”
PAID IN MEMORIES – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island*Universal
“**GOLIATH**” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Gamal Kosh Lewis, Jeff Gitelman, Jordan K. Johnson & Stefan Johnson
PAID IN MEMORIES – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island*Universal
“Ocean” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs BURNS & Calvin Harris
Ocean – Calvin Harris & Jessie Reyez Columbia*Sony
Justin Bieber
PUBLISHER: Bieber Time Canada/Universal Music Publishing
“DAISIES” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Carter Lang, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Dylan Wiggins, Eddie Benjamin, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Michael Gordon
SWAG II – Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal
“SPEED DEMON” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Carter Lang, Daniel Chetrit, Dylan Wiggins, Eddie Benjamin, Jackson Lee Morgan & Tobias Jesso Jr.
SWAG II – Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal
“YUKON” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Carter Lang, David White, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Dylan Wiggins, John Madara, Kejuan Waliek Muchita, Marshall Mathers, Robert M. Crawford & Tauheed Epps
SWAG II – Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal
Tate McRae
PUBLISHER: T8 Entertainment Inc. administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada.
“Purple lace bra” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Amy Allen & Emile Haynie
So Close To What – Tate McRae RCA*Sony
“Revolving door” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Grant Boutin, Julia Michaels & Ryan Tedder
So Close To What – Tate McRae RCA*Sony
“Sports car” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Grant Boutin, Julia Michaels & Ryan Tedder
So Close To What – Tate McRae RCA*Sony
The Beaches
PUBLISHER: Arts & Crafts Music Publishing
“Can I Call You in the Morning?” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Gus Van Go & Elizabeth Lowell Boland
No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL
“Did I Say Too Much” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Karah McGillivray, Gus Van Go, Sam Willows & Zale Epstein
No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL
“Lesbian Of The Year” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Sam Willows & Zale Epstein
No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (NON-PERFORMER) PRESENTED BY SOCAN
Elizabeth Lowell Boland
PUBLISHER: Artist Publishing Group West/Kobalt Music Services
“World’s Smallest Violin” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Amanda Ava Koci, Arthur Remond, Hamid Bashir, Kyle Buckley & LOLO
Don’t Click Play – Ava Max Atlantic*Warner
“Girls Like You” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Donny Bravo, Michael Wise, Nathan Ferraro & Sofia Camara
Hard To Love – Sofia Camara 21 Entertainment*Universal
“Too Pretty For Buffalo” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Gus Van Go & Kayleigh O’Connor
Too Pretty For Buffalo – Baby Nova APG*Atlantic
Hayley Gene Penner
PUBLISHER: Hayl Songs/Downtown Music Publishing
“Small Hands feat. Raiche” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Eren Cannata, Jaten Dimsdale, Jett Gitelman & Skyler Stonestreet
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy – Teddy Swims Warner*Downtown Music
“West End Girl” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Alessandro Bruccellati, Blue May & Lily Cooper
West End Girl – Lily Allen BMG
“Woman Of Faces” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Jamie Hartman, Celeste, KIDDO & Matt Maltese
Woman Of Faces – Celeste Polydor*Reservoir
Mustafa
PUBLISHER: Self-Published
“Rearrange My World” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Alexander O’Conner, Ashton Simmonds & Devonte Hynes
Rearrange My World – Daniel Caesar & Rex Orange County Hollace/Republic*Universal
“Have A Baby (With Me)” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Bobby Dixon, Ashton Simmons, Bradley Brown, Dalton Brown, Dave Richards, Jordan Evans, Les McCan, Miguel Orlando Collins, Paul Heaton & Teo Halm
Son Of Spergy – Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal
“There’s a Field (That’s Only Yours)” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Alexander O’Conner & Ashton Simmonds
There’s a Field (That’s Only Yours) – Daniel Caesar & Rex Orange County Hollace/Republic*Universal
Nathan Ferraro
PUBLISHER: Warner Chappell Music Canada
“After You feat. FAANGS” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Mikkel Cox, Christophe Dalla-Ca, David Guetta, FAANGS, Feli Ferraro, Heavy Mellow, Olivier Giacamotto & Tobias Frederiksen
After You feat. FAANGS – David Guetta, Kiko & Olivier Giacomotto Independent
“Girls Like You” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Donny Bravo, Michael Wise, Elizabeth Lowell Boland & Sofia Camara
Hard To Love – Sofia Camara Universal
“Parking Lot” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Sofia Camara, Elizabeth Lowell Boland & Mike Wise
Hard To Love – Sofia Camara Universal
Tobias Jesso Jr.
PUBLISHER: Universal Music Publishing Group
“La Yugular” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs David Rodriguez, Dylan Wiggins, Elliot Kozel, Noah Goldstein & Rosalia
LUX – ROSALÍA Columbia*Sony
“DAISIES” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Carter Lang, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Dylan Wiggins, Eddie Benjamin, Justin Bieber & Michael Gordon
SWAG II – Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal
“Man I Need” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Olivia Dean & Zachary Nahome
The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean PLG/Capitol*Universal
LATIN MUSIC RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Índole Alex Cuba Caracol*Fontana North/ONErpm
BAILA Y CONFÍA Andy Rubal MoonSun* Believe
Vanity Isabella Lovestory Giant Music
La Belleza Lido Pimienta ANTI-* Fontana North
He Sanado Varias Cosas Mario Puglia ABC Music