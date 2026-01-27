McRae and Bieber are both nominated in all of the same categories: TD JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

Nominations for the 2026 JUNO Awards were announced today (January 27). Among the nominees were Tate McRae and Justin Bieber who both lead the way with six nods apiece.

Cameron Whitcomb and The Weeknd are right behind with five nominations each. Whitcomb is nominated for TD JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year and Country Album of the Year.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, is up for TD JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Pop Album of the Year.

Hosted by Mae Martin, Canada’s Biggest Night in Music happens on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, ON.

Performances on the night include Daniel Caesar, William Prince, The Beaches and Arkells. Billy Talent will also be honoured with the Humanitarian Award, while Joni Mitchell will receive the lifetime achievement award, and Nelly Furtado will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

See the full list of nominations below.

TD JUNO FAN CHOICE | JUNO TD CHOIX DU PUBLIC

bbno$ Independent*Broke/CMG

Cameron Whitcomb Atlantic*Warner

James Barker Band Universal

Josh Ross Core Entertainment*Universal

Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal

Karan Aujla Warner

Shawn Mendes Island*Universal

Shubh Independent

Tate McRae RCA*Sony

The Weeknd XO/Republic*Universal

SINGLE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SUNRISE RECORDS

Options Cameron Whitcomb Atlantic*Warner

Hate How You Look Josh Ross Core Entertainment*Universal

DAISIES Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal

Sports car Tate McRae RCA*Sony

Cry For Me The Weeknd XO/Republic*Universal

ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA

The Hard Way Cameron Whitcomb Atlantic*Warner

Later Tonight Josh Ross Core Entertainment*Universal

SWAG II Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal

So Close To What Tate McRae RCA*Sony

Hurry Up Tomorrow The Weeknd XO/Republic*Universal

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO

Cameron Whitcomb Atlantic*Warner

Goldie Boutilier Independent

Jade LeMac Warner

Jutes Position Music

MICO Wasted Years/Columbia*Sony

Noeline Hofmann La Honda*The Orchard

Sacha Sony

Saya Gray Dirty Hit*Virgin

Sofia Camara 21 Entertainment*Universal

yung kai BMG*Universal

ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA

bbno$ Independent* Broke/CMG

Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal

Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal

Tate McRae RCA*Sony

The Weeknd XO/Republic*Universal

GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)

Arcade Fire Columbia*Sony

Mother Mother Warner

Peach Pit Columbia*Sony

The Beaches AWAL

Three Days Grace RCA*Sony

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SOLO ARTIST)

Tchaikovsky: The Seasons Bruce Liu Deutsche Grammophon*Universal

Zaytoun Haitham Haidar Athene*Naxos

Preludes by Chopin, Bach, Rachmaninoff, Messiaen, Górecki Jan Lisiecki Deutsche Grammophon*Universal

Awake and Dreaming Katherine Dowling Independent*Leaf/Naxos

Obsession Marie Nadeau-Tremblay ATMA*Universal

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SMALL ENSEMBLE)

Current: MISSING ATOM (Artists of the Opera MISSING), Timothy Long & The Continuum Ensemble Bright Shiny Things

Re/String CC Duo & colletif9 Leaf*Naxos

Vivaldi Les Quatres Nations (reconstruites) Ensemble Caprice ATMA*Naxos/Believe

Kevin Lau: Kimiko’s Pearl Mariko Anraku, Conrad Chow, Ron Korb & Rachel Mercer Independent

in an archipelago Standing Wave Independent

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (LARGE ENSEMBLE)

Benedict Sheehan: Ukrainian War Requiem Axios Men’s Ensemble, The Tenors and Basses of Pro Coro Canada conducted by/dirigé par Michael Zaugg featuring John Tessier and Yuliia Zasimova Cappella*Naxos

Where Waters Meet Canadian Chamber Choir featuring Sherryl Sewepagaham Independent

Ichmouratov: The Ninth Wave, Viola Concerto No. 2, Cello Concerto No. 1 Les Violons du Roy conducted by/dirigé par Airat Ichmouratov featuring Elvira Misbakhova & Stéphane Tétreault ATMA*Universal

Haydn: Symphony No. 43 in E-Flat Major, Hob. I:43 “Mercury” & Symphony No. 49 in F Minor, Hob. I:49 “La passione” Tafelmusik conducted by/dirigé par Rachel Podger Independent

Stravinsky: Pulcinella, Le Baiser de la fée (Divertimento) Toronto Symphony Orchestra conducted by/dirigé par Gustavo Gimeno Harmonia Mundi

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SOLO)

City Lights Anthony D’Alessandro Independent

Kinda Out West Aretha Tillotson Bent River*Independent

Immersed Justin Gray IAN Records*Virgin

Deeper Down Nancy Walker Independent

Crossing Paths Renee Rosnes Smoke Sessions*The Orchard

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (GROUP)

Afrokando Alexis Baro Y la Big Band G-THREE*Kycker

CODE Red CODE Quartet Justin Time*Nettwerk/F.A.B

Are You Really Real Shuffle Demons Alma*Universal

Impact The Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet Independent

East Meets West: Connections Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra Chronograph



VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Under the Lemon Tree Ale Nuñez Independent

Alex Samaras Meets Judy Garland Alex Samaras Independent

Seascape feat. Norma Winstone & Joe LaBarbera Atlantic Jazz Collective Alma*Universal

Caity Gyorgy with Strings Caity Gyorgy & Mark Limacher La Reserve*The Orchard

Get Out of Town Laura Anglade Justin Time*Nettwerk/F.A.B

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

LOTUSLAND Aaron Paris Independent*Too Lost

The love it took to leave you Colin Stetson Envision*Believe

Ritual II Crown Lands Century Media*Sony

désert (deluxe) Jean-Michel Blais & Lara Somogyi Mercury KX*Universal

Le piano et le torrent Viviane Audet LABE*The Orchard/Sony

BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Sing Pretty Blues Crystal Shawanda New Sun*Independent

Ooh Yeah! Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne Stony Plain*IDLA

The Medicine Miss Emily Gypsy Soul*FUGA

Answer the Call Secondhand Dreamcar Independent

Hear My Heart Steven Marriner Cordova Bay*Fontana North/Symphonic

TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

I Lost My Heart On Friday Aerialists Independent

Gold and Coal Cassie and Maggie Independent

The Moon’s Daughter Heather MacIsaac Independent

Heal The Divide Morgan Toney Ishkōdé*Universal

Folk Signals The Southern Residents Independent

CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Strange Trip Ahead Mariel Buckley Birthday Cake*Secretly Distribution

The Hammer & The Rose Matt Andersen Sonic*Warner

Purple Gas Noeline Hofmann La Honda*The Orchard

These Dark Canyons The Young Novelists Independent

Further From the Country William Prince Six Shooter*The Orchard

COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Let Your Horses Run Brett Kissel Big Star*Universal

The Hard Way Cameron Whitcomb Atlantic*Warner

One Of Us James Barker Band Universal

Later Tonight Josh Ross Core Entertainment*Universal

Golden Child Meghan Patrick Riser House*The Orchard

ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

My Second Last Album Bahamas Barchords*Universal

Fantasy Life Begonia Birthday Cake*Secretly Distribution

Uh Oh Patrick Watson Secret City*F.A.B.

Let it Hiss The Barr Brothers Secret City*F.A.B.

Humanhood The Weather Station Next Door*Outside

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Edge Of The Earth Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal

Who Will Look After The Dogs? PUP BMG*Universal

SAYA Saya Gray Dirty Hit*Virgin

SORRY, IT’S OVER The OBGMs BURN INDUSTRY*The Orchard

All Cylinders Yves Jarvis Next Door*Outside

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

Roll With The Punches Bryan Adams Bad Records*Platoon/Y.E.S

INERTIA grandson XX*Create Music

No Hard Feelings The Beaches AWAL

Metro The Blue Stones New Weapon*The Orchard

The Damn Truth The Damn Truth Spectra*The Orchard

Alienation Three Days Grace RCA*Sony

METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heaven Let Them Die Counterparts Pure Noise*The Orchard

An Insatiable Violence Cryptopsy Season of Mist*The Orchard

Shadow Work DESPISED ICON Nuclear Blast*Believe/ADA

Antibloom Silverstein UNFD*FUGA

A Pathway to the Moon Unreqvited Independent*Believe/SPKR

ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

NU2U Nuela Charles Independent*AWAL

Conditions of Love Vol. 1 Rose Cousins Nettwerk*F.A.B.

Better Broken Sarah McLachlan Concord*Universal

Rebuild Shawn Hook Infinity*Vydia/Independent

Believer Sister Ray Royal Mountain*Universal

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED PERONI NASTRO AZZURRO 0.0

bbno$ bbno$ Independent*Broke/CMG

SWAG II Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal

7 Nelly Furtado Nelstar/21 Entertainment*Universal

So Close To What Tate McRae RCA*Sony

Hurry Up Tomorrow The Weeknd XO/Republic*Universal

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Loving You A-Trak Ultra*Sony

Do What I Want Anna Sofia Ultra*Sony

Dominate CHYL Ultra*Sony

Bet On Me Debby Friday Royal Mountain*Universal

i, sabotage Felix Cartal Physical Presents*Fontana North

UNDERGROUND DANCE SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Cosmic Affliction (toi toi toi) AADJA BPitch Control*Believe/The Orchard

Main de Fer Annie-Claude Deschênes Bonsound*Redeye

Icarus F7 Acting Press*Independent

Phantom Vibrations feat. Teddy Bryant Gene Tellem Love Injection*!K7

Yeah! Pacific Coliseum Rhythm Section*!K7

ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY NISSAN

Channel 303 Cloverdale VIBRANCY*LabelWorx

The Starrr Of The Queen Of Life Debby Friday Royal Mountain*Universal

Bab El Mdina Didon Electrofone*Independent

Shades of Meridian ÈBONY Turbo*!K7

Glow Up Korea Town Acid Groovy Lab*Independent

RAP SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Mula feat. Big Sean Connor Price Independent

PURSUIT Freddie Dredd Doomshop/RCA*Sony

UNLIMITED feat. Playboi Carti NAV XO/Republic*Universal

DUMB SonReal & Snotty Nose Rez Kids 1851*Independent/GroupSpeed

Who’s Driving You? TOBi, Saukrates & Jully Black Warner*ADA

RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR

KEEP YOUR EYE ON THE SPARROW ARDN Amuseio

About Time Connor Price Independent

Misery Loves Company NorthSideBenji NRTHRN RECORDS*Virgin

DRY CRY SadBoi LVRN*The Orchard

ELEMENTS Vol. 2 TOBi Warner*ADA

TRADITIONAL R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Have A Baby (With Me) Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal

**GOLIATH** Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island*Universal

Say Yes Melanie Fiona PUBLIC/COLTURE*Stem

Formed Savannah Ré Matrimony*ADA

Reasons To Stay Tanika Charles Unique Applause/Record Kicks*Secretly Distribution/Symphonic

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Set Me Free Adria Kain ArtHaus/Circle of 5ths*APG

Mirage Avenoir Santa Anna*Sony

Son Of Spergy Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal

PAID IN MEMORIES Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island*Universal

Life 2 Majid Jordan OVO*Sony

THERAPIST SadBoi LVRN*The Orchard

REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Ready For You Exco Levi & Kheilstone Kheilstone*ONErpm

Dagga Riddim Cypher Jojo You Made That, Yung 2nuff, Erin B, Topman Meeko, One Don & Enzooo Independent

Deh Yah Kirk Diamond Independent

Welcome To Paradise Naomi Cowan Dreamspace/7th C*ADA

More Reggae (Funk It Up) Samora & Ammoye Staudenmann*Hapilos

CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ari Cui Cui et les jeux d’rôles (Les contes classiques en musique) Ari Cui Cui Independent

Little Leaf Chris McKhool Independent* Fontana North

All the Earth Speaks Ginalina Independent

Hip Kids Music, Vol. 1 Hip Kids Music Independent

Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro “Rhyme Travellers – Back to the Time Machine” Young Maestro Independent

COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA

Dragonflies Adam Christie Independent

Fish From the Jar Charlie Demers Comedy Here Often?*Warner

Dawud Dave Merheje Independent

homesick. Faris Hytiaa Independent

I’m Nervous Robby Hoffman Counterfeit Sounds

TRADITIONAL INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Battle At The Beach Bad Eagle Hidden Lake*Independent

On The Move Bear Creek Hidden Lake*Independent

Me & You Manitou Mkwa Singers Silverheels*Independent

Anirniliit Suli Piunguałaq Qamaniq*Independent

Nakota Tayhunyabi YB Nakota Independent

CONTEMPORARY INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY DESTINATION INDIGENOUS PRÉSENTÉ PAR DESTINATION INDIGENOUS

Edge Of The Earth Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal

LOVECHILD Sebastian Gaskin Ishkōdé*Universal

Chapter 1 Shawnee Kish Independent*Symphonic

Siibii Siibii Ishkōdé*Universal

Sage My Soul Tia Wood Sony

FRANCOPHONE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dogue Ariane Roy La maison fauve*Universal

On s’enverra des fleurs Fredz Les Disques Nova*Believe

Les amours de seconde main JF Pauzé La Tribu*Believe/Propagande

Journal d’un Loup-Garou Lou-Adriane Cassidy Bravo*Believe/F.A.B

Dix chansons démodées pour ceux qui ont le cœur abîmé Pierre Lapointe Audiogram*The Orchard/Sony

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

VULNERABLE TOO Bridge Music Universal

Outlaw Gospel collect.assembly Independent

the light that leads to YOU Elenee Independent*Wings Music

WHERE THE HEART IS Kofi Dartey Universal

Jubilate Ryan Ofei Independent*Believe

GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Bab El Mdina Didon Electrofone*Independent

Ghoyoum Kazdoura Independent

Future Village Kizaba Nuits D’Afrique*Independent/Believe

Legends PIQSIQ Independent

Rammana Salin Independent*AWAL

SOUTH ASIAN MUSIC RECORDING OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY TD

Afsos AP Dhillon & Anuv Jain AP DHILLON/Republic*Universal

P-POP CULTURE Karan Aujla Warner

Renaissance Ikky & Raf Saperra Fatboy/Universal

Supreme Shubh Independent

By Any Means Sukha Sukha*Universal

ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR

Catherine Lepage (Art Director/Directrice artistique), Simon Rivest (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Daniel Lanois (Illustrator/Illustrateur), Norah Chassagne (Illustrator/Illustratrice), Régine Chassagne (Illustrator/Illustratrice, Photographer/Photographe)

Pink Elephant – Arcade Fire Columbia*Sony

Jérôme Beaulieu (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Etienne Bonneville (Designer/Concepteur), Chris de Muri (Illustrator/Illustrateur) Alina Herta (Photographer/Photographe)Beat Bouquet – Misc Spectacles Bonzaï*Believe/Propagande

Kevin Moore (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Kyle Joinson (Photographer/Photographe)

Tsunami Sea – Spiritbox BMG*Universal

Logan Dane Morrison (Art Director/Directeur artistique)

The Hard Way – Cameron Whitcomb Atlantic*Warner

Mykael Nelson (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Nicolas Lemieux (Designer/Concepteur), Liliane Jodoin (Illustrator/Illustrateur) & Felipe Arriagada (Illustrator/Illustrateur)

Bambini Symphonique – Alain Trudel and Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal GSI

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bellatores Adrian Villagomez Apashe & Vladimir Cauchemar Lokomotiv*Virgin

DRIVING Adrian Villagomez Eddie Benjamin Epic*Sony

luther Karena Evans Kendrick Lamar & SZA Interscope*Universal

OK! Shiraz Haviah Mighty Independent*Foundation Media

Listen2me Winston Hacking Foxwarren Arts & Crafts*Universal

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY AUDIO-TECHNICA

Cirkut

“APT.” – co-producer/co-producteur Bruno Mars, Omer Fedi & Rogét Chahayed

APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars Atlantic*Warner

“Abracadabra” – co-producer/co-producteur Andrew Watt & Lady Gaga

MAYHEM – Lady Gaga Interscope*Universal

“Disease” – co-producer/co-producteur Andrew Watt & Lady Gaga

MAYHEM – Lady Gaga Interscope*Universal

“A Little More” – co-producer/co-producteur Blake Slatkin & Ed Sheeran

A Little More – Ed Sheeran Atlantic*Universal

“IT girl” – co-producer/co-producteur Lostboy

IT girl – JADE Sony

“AEOMG” – co-producer/co-producteur M-Phazes

Why Not More? – Coco Jones Def Jam*Universal

Greg Wells

“Dancing Through Life” – co-producer/co-producteur Stephen Schwartz & Stephen Oremus

Wicked: The Soundtrack – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast Republic*Universal

“Defying Gravity” – co-producer/co-producteur Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Oremus

Wicked: The Soundtrack – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast Republic*Universal

“No One Mourns The Wicked” – co-producer/co-producteur Stephen Schwartz & Stephen Oremus

Wicked: The Soundtrack – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast Republic*Universal

“Popular” – co-producer/co-producteur Stephen Schwartz & Stephen Oremus

Wicked: The Soundtrack – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast Republic*Universal

“The Wizard and I” – co-producer/co-producteur Stephen Schwartz & Stephen Oremus

Wicked: The Soundtrack – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast Republic*Universal

“What Is This Feeling?” – co-producer/co-producteur Stephen Schwartz & Stephen Oremus

Wicked: The Soundtrack – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast Republic*Universal

Gus van Go

“Killed For Sport” – co-producer/co-producteur Baby Nova & Lowell

Killed For Sport – Baby Nova APG*Universal

“Can I Call You in the Morning?” – co-producer/co-producteur Lowell

No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL

“Did I Say Too Much” – co-producer/co-producteur Sam Willows

No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL

“Last Girls At The Party” – co-producer/co-producteur Aidan Hogg & Georgia Filpo

No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL

“Fine, Let’s Get Married” – co-producer/co-producteur Lowell

No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL

“Too Pretty For Buffalo” – co-producer/co-producteur Baby Nova & Lowell

Too Pretty For Buffalo – Baby Nova APG*Universal

Joel Stouffer

“BODY”

BODY – Shawn Desman & Jamie Fine Wax*Universal

“How to Sing for Money” – co-producer/co-producteur Corey LeRue

HOW TO SING FOR MONEY – Maggie Andrew Independent*Warner

“Lie” – co-producer/co-producteur Shawn Hook

Rebuild – Shawn Hook Infinity*Universal

“Revelation” – co-producer/co-producteur The Knocks

Revelation – The Knocks & Dragonette Neon Gold*Virgin

“Talk About Me”

Talk About Me – Tedy Sony

“Anyways How You Been?”

Was I(t) Worth It? – Sofia Camara 21 Entertainment*Universal

Karen Kosowski

“Feels Like Christmas”

Feels Like Christmas – Mickey Guyton MCA Nashville*Universal

“Sugar Cookie”

Feels Like Christmas – Mickey Guyton MCA Nashville*Universal

“Blood From a Stone”

Golden Child – Meghan Patrick Riser House*The Orchard

“Stoned Alone feat. Caitlyn Smith”

Golden Child – Meghan Patrick Riser House*The Orchard

“Jessica, Jezebel”

Jessica, Jezebel – Meghan Patrick Riser House*The Orchard

“You Don’t Know Me At All”

You Don’t Know Me At All – Mickey Guyton Capitol Nashville*Universal

RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Jason Dufour

“Home (Phillip’s Version)”

Home (Phillip’s Version) – Phillip Phillips Independent

“Blue Sky Mystery feat. Filter”

Last Night on Earth – Finger Eleven Better Noise

John ‘Beetle’ Bailey

“All I See feat. CUBE”

All I See – Molly Johnson Universal

“Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em”

Crashbox – Monkey House Alma*Universal

L Stu Young

“..THUS IS WHY ( I DON’T SPRING FOR LOVE )”

SAYA – Saya Gray Dirty Hit*Virgin/Universal

“LIE DOWN..”

SAYA – Saya Gray Dirty Hit*Virgin/Universal

Serban Ghenea

“The Fate of Ophelia”

The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift Republic*Universal

“That’s So True”

The Secret of Us – Gracie Abrams Interscope*Universal

Shawn Everett

“12 to 12”

12 to 12 – sombr Warner

“End of the World”

Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus Columbia*Sony

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR

Cloud Path Amy Brandon Leaf*Naxos

The Laws of Nature Andrew Staniland Leaf*Naxos

Kevin Lau: Kimiko’s Pearl Kevin Lau Bravo Niagara*Independent

Linda Catlin Smith: The Complete Piano Solos (1989-2023) Vol. 1 – The Plains Linda Catlin Smith Redshift

Music for Body-Without-Organs Nicole Lizée ATMA*Universal

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SOCAN

Ashton Simmonds (Daniel Caesar)

PUBLISHER: Warner Chappell Music Canada

“Call On Me” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Eric Donaldson, Isaac Stalling, Jordan Evans, Matthew Burnett & Rami Dawod

Son of Spergy – Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal

“Moon feat. Bon Iver” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Dylan Wiggins, Isaac Stalling, Justin Vernon, Matthew Burnett, Rami Dawod & Simon Axel Hessman

Son of Spergy – Bon Iver and Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal

“Who Knows” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Alex O’Connor, Dylan Wiggins, Justin Vernon, Matthew Burnett, Mustafa Ahmed & Romil Hemnani

Son of Spergy – Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal

Jessie Reyez

PUBLISHER: FMLY Inc./BMG Rights Management

“**CUDN’T B ME**”

PAID IN MEMORIES – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island*Universal

“**GOLIATH**” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Gamal Kosh Lewis, Jeff Gitelman, Jordan K. Johnson & Stefan Johnson

PAID IN MEMORIES – Jessie Reyez FMLY/Island*Universal

“Ocean” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs BURNS & Calvin Harris

Ocean – Calvin Harris & Jessie Reyez Columbia*Sony

Justin Bieber

PUBLISHER: Bieber Time Canada/Universal Music Publishing

“DAISIES” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Carter Lang, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Dylan Wiggins, Eddie Benjamin, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Michael Gordon

SWAG II – Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal

“SPEED DEMON” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Carter Lang, Daniel Chetrit, Dylan Wiggins, Eddie Benjamin, Jackson Lee Morgan & Tobias Jesso Jr.

SWAG II – Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal

“YUKON” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Carter Lang, David White, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Dylan Wiggins, John Madara, Kejuan Waliek Muchita, Marshall Mathers, Robert M. Crawford & Tauheed Epps

SWAG II – Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal

Tate McRae

PUBLISHER: T8 Entertainment Inc. administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada.

“Purple lace bra” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Amy Allen & Emile Haynie

So Close To What – Tate McRae RCA*Sony

“Revolving door” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Grant Boutin, Julia Michaels & Ryan Tedder

So Close To What – Tate McRae RCA*Sony

“Sports car” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Grant Boutin, Julia Michaels & Ryan Tedder

So Close To What – Tate McRae RCA*Sony

The Beaches

PUBLISHER: Arts & Crafts Music Publishing

“Can I Call You in the Morning?” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Gus Van Go & Elizabeth Lowell Boland

No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL

“Did I Say Too Much” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Karah McGillivray, Gus Van Go, Sam Willows & Zale Epstein

No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL

“Lesbian Of The Year” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Sam Willows & Zale Epstein

No Hard Feelings – The Beaches AWAL

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (NON-PERFORMER) PRESENTED BY SOCAN

Elizabeth Lowell Boland

PUBLISHER: Artist Publishing Group West/Kobalt Music Services

“World’s Smallest Violin” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Amanda Ava Koci, Arthur Remond, Hamid Bashir, Kyle Buckley & LOLO

Don’t Click Play – Ava Max Atlantic*Warner

“Girls Like You” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Donny Bravo, Michael Wise, Nathan Ferraro & Sofia Camara

Hard To Love – Sofia Camara 21 Entertainment*Universal

“Too Pretty For Buffalo” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Gus Van Go & Kayleigh O’Connor

Too Pretty For Buffalo – Baby Nova APG*Atlantic

Hayley Gene Penner

PUBLISHER: Hayl Songs/Downtown Music Publishing

“Small Hands feat. Raiche” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Eren Cannata, Jaten Dimsdale, Jett Gitelman & Skyler Stonestreet

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy – Teddy Swims Warner*Downtown Music

“West End Girl” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Alessandro Bruccellati, Blue May & Lily Cooper

West End Girl – Lily Allen BMG

“Woman Of Faces” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Jamie Hartman, Celeste, KIDDO & Matt Maltese

Woman Of Faces – Celeste Polydor*Reservoir

Mustafa

PUBLISHER: Self-Published

“Rearrange My World” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Alexander O’Conner, Ashton Simmonds & Devonte Hynes

Rearrange My World – Daniel Caesar & Rex Orange County Hollace/Republic*Universal

“Have A Baby (With Me)” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Bobby Dixon, Ashton Simmons, Bradley Brown, Dalton Brown, Dave Richards, Jordan Evans, Les McCan, Miguel Orlando Collins, Paul Heaton & Teo Halm

Son Of Spergy – Daniel Caesar Hollace/Republic*Universal

“There’s a Field (That’s Only Yours)” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Alexander O’Conner & Ashton Simmonds

There’s a Field (That’s Only Yours) – Daniel Caesar & Rex Orange County Hollace/Republic*Universal

Nathan Ferraro

PUBLISHER: Warner Chappell Music Canada

“After You feat. FAANGS” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Mikkel Cox, Christophe Dalla-Ca, David Guetta, FAANGS, Feli Ferraro, Heavy Mellow, Olivier Giacamotto & Tobias Frederiksen

After You feat. FAANGS – David Guetta, Kiko & Olivier Giacomotto Independent

“Girls Like You” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Donny Bravo, Michael Wise, Elizabeth Lowell Boland & Sofia Camara

Hard To Love – Sofia Camara Universal

“Parking Lot” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Sofia Camara, Elizabeth Lowell Boland & Mike Wise

Hard To Love – Sofia Camara Universal

Tobias Jesso Jr.

PUBLISHER: Universal Music Publishing Group

“La Yugular” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs David Rodriguez, Dylan Wiggins, Elliot Kozel, Noah Goldstein & Rosalia

LUX – ROSALÍA Columbia*Sony

“DAISIES” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Carter Lang, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Dylan Wiggins, Eddie Benjamin, Justin Bieber & Michael Gordon

SWAG II – Justin Bieber Island/Def Jam*Universal

“Man I Need” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Olivia Dean & Zachary Nahome

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean PLG/Capitol*Universal

LATIN MUSIC RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Índole Alex Cuba Caracol*Fontana North/ONErpm

BAILA Y CONFÍA Andy Rubal MoonSun* Believe

Vanity Isabella Lovestory Giant Music

La Belleza Lido Pimienta ANTI-* Fontana North

He Sanado Varias Cosas Mario Puglia ABC Music