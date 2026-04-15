On April 7, the Pretty Reckless singer posted that she had been treated by doctors after "a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system." Now a week later, the venom put her in the hospital where she spent the night after having a serious reaction to the venom.

Taylor Momsen has been hospitalized in Mexico City one week after being bitten by a venomous spider.

The 32-year-old posted on Instagram that she was preparing for her band's next show at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, opening up for AC/DC, when a giant rash appeared on her right leg and she was admitted to the hospital.

"Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO 🕷️🕷️but the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City! 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽⚡️⚡️⚡️," she wrote last night (April 14).

Momsen then followed up that post 12 hours later with a selfie dressed in a hospital gown with an ice pack, along with a video of herself in a bed being wheeled down a corridor, adding, "Or I just spend the night in the hospital…thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know ❤️❤️❤️ 🕷️🕷️🕷️👎👎👎."

It's not all bad news for Momsen. Today she also announced that The Pretty Reckless will release their new song, "Love Me," on Friday, April 17. The song is taken from the band's forthcoming album, Dear God, out June 26.

See Momsen's Instagram posts below.