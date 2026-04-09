The Pretty Reckless singer has revealed that she was recently bitten by a venomous spider just before she was scheduled to perform in Mexico City, opening up for AC/DC on their Power Up Tour.

While it is quite hard to believe, this isn't the first time Momsen has been bitten by a living thing on tour with the Australian rock legends. In May 2024, she was on stage performing in Seville, Spain and bitten by a bat that landed on her thigh. She even pointed it out to the crowd, just as the bat attacked.

After the incident, she posted on her socials, "So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during 'Witches Burn' of all songs… a BAT 🦇 🦇 flew onto me and clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing…he was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks 😖😖😖 thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!!"

The 32-year-old rocker didn't let this coincidence go unnoticed, posting a video to her socials of large spider bite on her leg, and a local doctor administering a tetanus shot.

“So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit…” Momsen wrote on X. “this time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night… add it to the list! Spider woman? Batgirl?”

Even though this bad luck seems to hit her every two years, The Pretty Reckless will be out on the road with AC/DC until September, when the tour wraps up in Philadelphia. Which means there's still plenty of time for other creepy, crawlies out there to get her.

Watch the clip below.