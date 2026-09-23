Taylor Swift Announces ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’ Out Friday

Taylor Swift has announced she will be releasing a new album, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, this Friday, September 25.

On her socials, the singer-songwriter posted that the new edition of her 2025 album will feature four new songs, which were written unexpectedly in Sweden following that album’s release.

“About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history,“ she writes. ”I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made."

Yesterday (September 22), Swift teased the release by announcing she would be dropping new song “Patient Zero” this Friday, as well. The other songs on the album are “Cleveland!”, “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon.”

Swift is set to receive the first-ever MTV VMA Artist Director Honors at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (September 27). While it hasn’t yet been confirmed, rumours are circulating that she may also be performing most likely “Patient Zero” at the event.

See the post below.