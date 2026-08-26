Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Eminem Lead Tributes To Dolly Parton Following Her Death

Some of music and film’s most famous names have shared tributes to country music icon, actress and philanthropist Dolly Parton, following the announcement of her death yesterday (August 25).

Parton had reportedly been battling cancer before her death. The type of cancer has not yet been identified, however, TMZ reported that she was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville early on Friday morning with kidney and autoimmune issues.

Since the news of her passing, every celebrity under the sun has shared tributes and memories about Parton, who country singer Jelly Roll described as “the last American that everyone liked” during his monologue while filling in as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In a statement paying tribute to one of her heroes, Taylor Swift wrote, “A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.

“She was truly the gift that kept on giving,” she continued. “Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously. She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted. Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist.”

“Along with her other fans, I am so grateful for all of it,” she concluded. “For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did. For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too. Dolly, I’ll think of you each step of the way.”

Beyoncé, who covered Parton’s 1974 classic “Jolene,” and featured the country legend on two other tracks from her most recent album, Cowboy Carter (“Dolly P” and “Tyrant”), put up a tribute on her official website.

“Dolly, you were the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious,” the website reads. “You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

On Instagram, Eminem shared a touching letter Parton sent to him in 2022 congratulating him on his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. See the letter below.

“I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me,” he wrote in the caption. “She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.”

Sabrina Carpenter, who invited Parton to star in her Thelma & Louise-inspired video for “Please Please Please,” recalled the fun they had on set with an Instagram post.

“oh dolly 💔 the only thing i could say after we first met was ‘she really is an angel walking the earth’ and ‘we look like we could be sisters!’," Carpenter wrote. “i will cherish our laughter and conversations and i will keep your wisdom, your playful outlook on life, and perfect sense of humor in my pocket for the rainy days. there will never be another you and how lucky are we all to have experienced your singular magic as well as your once in a lifetime voice, songs, and heart. your light will be something the world will search forever to find again 🦋🦋🦋 i will always love you."

Also on Instagram, Shania Twain shared a clip from an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in which she and Parton performed a duet of 1971’s “Coat of Many Colors.”

“Dolly was pure light sent from heaven,” Twain wrote. “My mentor is gone. My songwriting teacher and hero of grace and humility. There is a hole in my heart but the joy of just the thought of her smile will continue to fill me with inspiration for as long as I live. I will cherish this moment performing Coat Of Many Colors with Dolly forever. Goodbye Dolly. Rest in peace, beautiful angel.”

In an Instagram story, Ella Langley paid tribute, writing, “Dolly, thank you for standing up for yourself as an artist, a songwriter, a musician, a producer, an author, a creative, and most importantly a woman in this industry. You paved the way for so many to be brave,” she wrote. “Thank you for being unafraid to show your most authentic self. The world needed Dolly and will never see another like it. The gates of heaven just welcomed home a beautiful soul.”

Both Jack White and Kesha performed tributes to Parton during their concerts last night. At London’s Eventim Apollo, White dusted off his cover of “Jolene,” which he famously covered with his band The White Stripes. He also posted a tribute to her on Instagram, writing, “Instant Sainthood.”

Kesha performed a cover of Parton’s 1980 hit “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You)” during her concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Pittsburgh, PA.

“I just want to say thank you for bringing me so much joy today, because earlier today, I’m sure many of y’all know that we lost Ms. Dolly Parton,” Kesha said from the stage. “We literally lost an angel. But through her art and through her kindness and through her love, she will live forever. And I want to talk about her a little bit. For those of you who don’t know, I come from a long lineage of songwriters and before I was born, my mom actually wrote a song for Dolly Parton. And that song bought us a house, like a roof. That song put me through school.”

President Donald Trump also posted about Parton’s death on his Truth Social platform, calling her “one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER,” adding, “There has never been anyone like her, and never will.” He also ordered the lowering of the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period.