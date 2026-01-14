The Store thanked the singer-songwriter on its socials, writing, "We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for including The Store in her year-end giving. Her generous gift helps us continue providing groceries with dignity and choice to families across Middle Tennessee especially as we prepare to open our second location. Thank you, Taylor, for using your voice and generosity to uplift neighbors in need."

Taylor Swift has made a sizeable donation to The Store , a non-profit organization co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley to fight hunger in Nashville.

The country superstar and his wife, an actress who stars on 9-1-1: Nashville, launched The Store in 2020 as a way to "bring together a dedicated community of support working to combat food insecurity in Middle Tennessee with empathy, dignity, and respect."

Perhaps it's a thank you to Paisley, who gave a teenaged Swift a chance opening up his Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour in 2008. Paisley publicly praised Swift for her somewhat controversial pivot from country to pop music in 2014, telling E! News, "She is just not Nashville's, [and] we just have to kind of get used to that. People are going to love it. She has done a great job."

The "generous gift" is just one of many Swift has donated of late. In December she reportedly gave $1 million to Feeding America, along with other monetary gifts to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital and its Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Program, CMA Foundation, Kansas City charity Operation Breakthrough, MusiCares, the American Heart Association, and ACM Lifting Lives.

