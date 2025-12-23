Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to Feeding America, a network of food banks, food pantries and local meal programs that helps feed more than 46 million people in the U.S.
The nonprofit organization made the announcement today (December 23) that the multiple Grammy winner made the sizeable donation just days before Christmas .
“We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift’s $1 million gift to Feeding America. This holiday season, her continued support is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we unite to end hunger,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the organization’s CEO, in a statement. “When we join together alongside people facing hunger, we can make sure families have a full table this holiday season and beyond.”
Feeding America posted the news on its Instagram featuring a sparkly orange background matching that of Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. In the caption they added, "We’re grateful to @taylorswift for standing with families facing hunger. Her generosity reminds us what’s possible when we come together to help ensure full tables this holiday season and beyond. 🧡"
In this current season of giving, Swift has certainly shown off her generosity. Last week she gave a reported $197 million in bonuses to every member of her crew that worked on the record-breaking Eras Tour - truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team.
The tour grossed more than $2 billion in ticket sales, and spawned a box office record-breaking concert film, The Eras Tour Concert Film, along with the recently released behind-the-scenes docuseries and Final Show concert.
See the post below.