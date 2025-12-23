The nonprofit organization made the announcement today (December 23) that the multiple Grammy winner made the sizeable donation just days before Christmas .

Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to Feeding America, a network of food banks, food pantries and local meal programs that helps feed more than 46 million people in the U.S.

“We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift’s $1 million gift to Feeding America. This holiday season, her continued support is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we unite to end hunger,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the organization’s CEO, in a statement. “When we join together alongside people facing hunger, we can make sure families have a full table this holiday season and beyond.”

Feeding America posted the news on its Instagram featuring a sparkly orange background matching that of Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. In the caption they added, "We’re grateful to @taylorswift for standing with families facing hunger. Her generosity reminds us what’s possible when we come together to help ensure full tables this holiday season and beyond. 🧡"

In this current season of giving, Swift has certainly shown off her generosity. Last week she gave a reported $197 million in bonuses to every member of her crew that worked on the record-breaking Eras Tour - truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team.

The tour grossed more than $2 billion in ticket sales, and spawned a box office record-breaking concert film, The Eras Tour Concert Film, along with the recently released behind-the-scenes docuseries and Final Show concert.

