The long-rumoured, six-part docuseries, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era , is set to hit the streaming service on December 12, along with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show , the last concert she performed in Vancouver, B.C. on December 8, 2024.

A documentary about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the final show from the tour are both coming to Disney+ this December.

The first two episodes will be available starting December 12, with two more episodes being released each of the two weeks after that.

The docuseries is described as “an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world," featuring “performers, family members, and friends” that will include some of the tour's opening acts like Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter, along with special guests Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

The concert film, meanwhile, arrives on December 12, and for the first time will include songs from The Tortured Poets Department, which came after the big screen release of the record-breaking Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film.

Swift announced the projects on her socials, writing, “It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

In other news, the 35-year-old's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is officially now the biggest-selling album of all time for first week sales in the U.S. Selling more than 2.7 million copies in its first day alone, Swift's 12th album has eclipsed 4.002 million equivalent album units in one week, which includes pure album sales and streams for the week ending October 9.

About the feat, she wrote, "I have 4 million thank you’s I want to send to the fans, and 4 million reasons to feel even more proud of this album than I already was. Thank you for going out to celebrate this project in the movie theaters, investing in vinyl, streaming, watching the video, buying CDs, reading the poems I wrote inside the packaging, and immersing yourselves in The Life of a Showgirl. I’ll cherish this feeling forever. Just wow. Thank you for the lovely bouquet 💐"

Watch the docuseries trailer below.