According to data tracking firm Luminate, Swift achieved her biggest week ever for album sales (physical and digital sales), across all versions of the album. (The album’s full first-week sales number will not be available until October 12.)

Taylor Swift sold a whopping 2.7 million copies of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl , in the U.S. alone on its first day of release.

The mark surpasses her previous record for 2024's The Tortured Poets Department, and gives her the second-largest sales week for any album in the modern era. Adele's 25 still holds the record, having sold 3.378 million copies in its first week back in 2015.

In addition, The Life of a Showgirl set a new record for most copies of a vinyl album sold in a single week. So far the album has sold more than 1.2 million copies of the format, which again, breaks a record Swift herself set last year with The Tortured Poets Department, which sold 859,000 vinyl copies in its first week.

Swift also achieved some impressive numbers at the box office this past weekend with the release of her 90-minute cinematic event, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

The limited three-day film tallied an estimated $33 million in the U.S., making it the the biggest album debut event in cinema history. An additional estimated $13 million came in through the global box office, raising the total box office take to $46 million for the weekend.