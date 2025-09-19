Update: Swift has announced an 89-minute “release party” event, “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” will be hiting theatres on October 3, to coincide with the release of her new album.

Taylor Swift is coming back to the big screen for a event celebrating the release of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl .

The party, which mirrors her past “secret sessions” album events, will only run in cinemas across the album release weekend. starting Friday, October 3 through Sunday, October 5. Screenings will begin simultaneously across time zones at 3:00PM EST/noon PST on the Friday.

Advance tickets are now on sale via AMC Theatres, which is handling the release in North America, as well as several countries worldwide.

A press release by AMC writes, "audiences will see the exclusive world premiere of the music video, “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old star is planning a special release for her album on October 3, which multiple sources say will involve a theatrical event happening the same weekend.

Details for this event are scarce, as THR notes that it is "shrouded in mystery," including who is behind the making of it. However, a brief clip appearing on her website showing her working in a director's chair has led to speculation she could be the filmmaker herself.

Swift has directed many of her own music videos, which means she could be ready to make her theatrical directorial debut. She has previously stepped behind the camera for "Anti-Hero," "Bejeweled," "Fortnight," the award-winning All Too Well: The Short Film, and 2020's Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions documentary made for Disney+.

Of course, Swift dominated the box office in 2023 with the release of The Eras Tour film, which became the highest-grossing documentary ever, taking in an estimated $267.1 million in its theatrical run.