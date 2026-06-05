Taylor Swift is Officially the Richest Female Musician in History

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Taylor Swift’s net worth has reportedly surpassed the $2 billion mark, helping her land on Forbes' new Iconoclast 50 list.

According to the publication, the list “recognizes leaders in finance, business, technology, media, entertainment and philanthropy that are changing the game in real time, disrupting their industries and challenging the status quo.”

Swift, who three years ago first became a billionaire after the launch of her Eras Tour, is said to have doubled her fortune thanks to the $2.2 billion revenue pulled in once the tour finished in late 2024.

The feature also recognizes her move to take ownership of her music, including re-recording her discography, and later buying back her original masters for an estimated $360 million one year ago.

Other artists to make the Iconoclast 50 include Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

See the full list here.

In other Taylor Swift news, the 36-year-old returned to her country roots on a brand new song recorded for the Toy Story 5 soundtrack.

On Instagram, she wrote that new song “I Knew It, I Knew You” came from always dreaming “of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”