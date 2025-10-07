Appearing on The Tonight Show last night (October 6), the 35-year-old superstar told host Jimmy Fallon that discussions between the two sides have have happened, but it just isn't in her future plans.

We now know that Bad Bunny will be headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, but Taylor Swift has given some insight as to why she isn't performing, as rumours had suggested .

“Here’s the thing: Jay-Z [the NFL's "live music entertainment strategist"] has always been very good to me,” Swift told Fallon. “Our teams are really close. They sometimes will call and say, ‘How does she feel about [the Super Bowl]?’ And that’s not like an official offer or like a conference room conversation. Just ‘Our teams are really close, how does she feel about it in general?’”

Swift then went on to explain that she is always forthright when it comes to discussions with Jay-Z and the NFL about her being involved with the league because she is engaged to Travis Kelce, who plays for Kansas City Chiefs.

“We’re always able to tell him the truth. Which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field,” she said. “That is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine that he’s out there every single week, like putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high pressure, high intensity sport, and I’m like, ‘I wonder what my choreo should be?’”

Swift added that her decision not to pursue the halftime show “is nothing to do with Travis. He would love for me to do it. I’m just too locked in.”

Oh well, there's always next year. Watch the interview below.