In a joint post on their socials, the two 35-year-olds shared engagement photos with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced that they are engaged to be married.

Along with shots of the couple in a lush, flowery garden, the couple also revealed the ring, which features an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond by jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck.

News of the engagement comes just two weeks after Swift appeared on Kelce's podcast, New Heights, to announced her next album, The Life of a Showgirl (out October 3).

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, that August 13th episode of New Heights broke a world record for the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube with a total of 1.3 million. It has since been viewed more than 20 million times.

Rumours of Swift and Kelce dating first began in August 2023 when he was spotted at one of her Eras Tour concert dates in Kansas City, MO. They made their romance official in November during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

See the engagement announcement below.