Published by the Tennessee Department of State, Governor Bill Lee made the official proclamation , recognizing that the native Tennessean's "extraordinary life and career have brought pride to the State of Tennessee.”

Today Dolly Parton celebrates her 80th birthday and as a gift the state of Tennessee is declaring January 19th 'Dolly Parton Day'.

“Dolly Parton’s life and career is woven into Tennessee’s music, culture, and rich history,” Lee said. “Her talent and generosity have made a lasting impact on the world, and it is fitting that we honor her 80th birthday by celebrating her remarkable legacy and dedication to the Volunteer State.”

The proclamation acknowledges that the acclaimed singer, songwriter, musician, actress, producer, and entrepreneur's "body of work embodies the spirit of Tennessee; and throughout her remarkable career, Dolly Parton has earned numerous awards and accolades and is widely regarded as one of the most influential and beloved artists in the history of American music."

"In addition to her artistic accomplishments, Dolly Parton has demonstrated an enduring commitment to philanthropy and service, most notably through the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library, which began in Tennessee and has provided hundreds of millions of free books to children around the world, helping to promote early childhood literacy and educational opportunity," the proclamation continues. "Dolly Parton’s generosity, humility, and dedication to improving the lives of others exemplify the values of the Volunteer State and serve as an inspiration to Tennesseans and people worldwide."

Parton celebrated her big day on her socials posting fun pics of herself enjoying a festive 80th birthday cake. See them below.

On Friday, she also released a new version of her 1977 hit “Light of a Clear Blue Morning," featuring guest appearances by Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, Queen Latifah and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus. Proceeds from the track's sales will be donated to pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.