The album follows up the Toronto band's 2023 breakthrough, Blame My Ex , and features the singles "Takes One to Know One," "Jocelyn" and brand new single, "Last Girls at the Party."

Fresh off their win for Group of the Year at Sunday night's Juno Awards , The Beaches have announced a new album, No Hard Feelings , which is out on August 29.

In a statement, singer/bassist Jordan Miller explained the meaning behind "Last Girls at the Party," saying, "We're four crazy girls who like to have fun together, and are literally always the last to leave."

The band will be throwing parties across North America and Europe to celebrate the album's release. To attend, fans need to pre-save the album and fill in the Google form here.

The Beaches will be playing Coachella later this month, followed by a show at The KEE to Bala in Ontario and the Osheaga Festival in Montreal this summer.

Watch the video for "Last Girls at the Party" and check out iHeartRadio's interview with The Beaches at the Juno Awards below.

&nbsp;