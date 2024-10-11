The Cure will perform their only 2024 concert at the Troxy in London, England on November 1, the same day they release their new album, Songs of a Lost World, their first in 16 years.

Billed as "Show Of A Lost World," the intimate show will be in front of 3,000 lucky fans, who can enter to win tickets to the concert by pre-ordering a copy of the album from the band before October 17.