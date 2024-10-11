The Cure will perform their only 2024 concert at the Troxy in London, England on November 1, the same day they release their new album, Songs of a Lost World, their first in 16 years.
Billed as "Show Of A Lost World," the intimate show will be in front of 3,000 lucky fans, who can enter to win tickets to the concert by pre-ordering a copy of the album from the band before October 17.
The band also announced that they will be hosting a free global live stream of the concert on YouTube, with more details to follow at a later time.
Today (October 11), The Cure released "A Fragile Thing," the second song from Songs of a Lost World. You can hear it below.
The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World : Album Launch Show— The Cure (@thecure) October 11, 2024
Live at Troxy London - 1st November 2024
Ticket info at https://t.co/63L11XJOKB
Free Global Live Stream on The Cure YouTube - More details to follow pic.twitter.com/1Nd8E3bsF6