Billboard reports that the official soundtrack album, which also gets an official digital release, will include fan favourites from Feist ("My Moon, My Man"), Wet Leg (“mangetout”), Wolf Parade (“I’ll Believe in Anything”), and both the t.A.T.u. and Harrison versions of "All the Things She Said," along with Peter Peter's previously released score .

The long-awaited release of the music to Crave's hit series Heated Rivalry will finally be available on both vinyl and CD on July 10.

Both the CD and vinyl copies will come with a double side 12×24”poster, a set of two trading cards and liner notes from series creator Jacob Tierney.

The vinyl feature Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander labels will be available on two different variants: the standard "Montreal v. Boston" featuring a Montreal Metros blue/red split for side A/B and a Boston Raiders black/yellow split for side C/D, and an "Icy Inferno" transparent clear vinyl, which will be sold via the Milan Records and Sony Music Canada webstores.

Fans can sign up to be notified with store links when the pre-order drops on March 26.

More information can be found here.