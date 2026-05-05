After announcing their return in March as a trio, Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts have been forced to axe 32 dates from their "PCD Forever Tour," including Toronto and Montreal in July.

The Pussycat Dolls reunion has hit a snag, as the girl group have cancelled the North American leg of their 2026 reunion tour due to weak ticket sales.

“Dolls: We want to share an important update with you,” the group posted on their socials. “When we announced the PCD Forever Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world. After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates.”

Refunds will be issued automatically through Ticketmaster.

The group's appearance at the OUTLOUD Music Festival in the L.A. on June 6 will still go ahead as planned, along with their dates overseas.

“We could not think of a more meaningful place to celebrate with our fans,” they added. “The LGBTQ+ community has shown us so much love and support throughout our career, and we’re honored to be part of a weekend rooted in joy, pride, music, and chosen family.”

See the full message below.