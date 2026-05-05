While it was previously believed the band might release it under their alter ego The Cockroaches, after dropping new song "Rough and Twisted" last month , Foreign Tongues marks the legendary rock band's 25th studio album.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood recorded the album in less than a month at Metropolis Studios in West London once again with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who they worked with on 2023's Hackney Diamonds.

The album features core collaborators bassist Darryl Jones, keyboardist Matt Clifford and drummer Steve Jordan, along with a special appearance from late drummer Charlie Watts, from one of his final recording sessions.

Also making appearances on the album are Steve Winwood, Robert Smith of The Cure, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and former rival Paul McCartney.

"I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis," Mick Jagger said in a statement. "It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues. We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone.”

“The Foreign Tongues album has a continuity from Hackney Diamonds and it was great to be working in London again, and to have that London vibe around us," Keith Richards said. "It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it's all about the enjoyment of it. I'm blessed to be able to do this and long may it last.”

Ronnie Wood added, “The atmosphere in the room was so creative, and the whole band was on top form throughout the whole process. Very often we nailed it on the first take. I hope everyone loves it.”

Watch a trailer for the album below.