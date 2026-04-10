Today (April 10) The Times revealed the secret after posters for a band called The Cockroaches appeared all over Camden Town in London. In addition to that, a new single by the band titled “Rough and Twisted” will hit stores tomorrow (April 11) as a white-label vinyl-only release. Check out the website here .

Of course, those familiar with Rolling Stones history will remember the band used the name "The Cockroaches" to play secret shows opening for April Wine in May 1977 to promote their album Black and Blue. The concerts were recorded and later released as El Mocambo 1977.

Another clue comes from a T-shirt for sale on the band's site that reads "Who The F**k Are The Cockroaches?" The product is an obvious throwback to a shirt Keith Richards famously wore that read "Who The F**k Is Mick Jagger?" in 1975 during the Stones’ Tour of the Americas.

While a tour is not in the cards for 2026, it was confirmed last December that the band were working on new music with Andrew Watt, who produced 2023's Hackney Diamonds.