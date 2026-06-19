The Rolling Stones Announce New Official Podcast ‘Speaking in Tongues’

The Rolling Stones have announced they will launch a new, official podcast coinciding with their new album, Foreign Tongues (out July 10).

Two weeks before the album’s release on June 25, the band will kick off Speaking in Tongues, featuring interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, narrated by Norah Jones.

Over the course of six episodes, the podcast will offer a behind-the-scenes account of how the band made Foreign Tongues, with the Stones discussing studio techniques, creative influences and their songwriting process.

The band will also play studio outtakes and never-before-heard new songs, and feature guests such as the album’s producer Andrew Watt, and contributors Robert Smith (The Cure) and Steve Winwood, along with artist behind the album’s artwork, Nathaniel Mary Quinn.

Watch the trailer below.