Fresh off of launching their very own ice cream flavour, The Tragically Hip have announced they will be releasing a new live album on August 21 commemorating their final cross-Canada tour in 2016.

Live July 22 – August 20, 2016 features "standout performances from across the Man Machine Poem tour. Mixed and mastered in Dolby Atmos by the band’s longtime audio engineer Mark Vreeken, the release stands as both a definitive document of an extraordinary tour and a lasting tribute to The Tragically Hip’s enduring impact."