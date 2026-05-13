Fresh off of launching their very own ice cream flavour, The Tragically Hip have announced they will be releasing a new live album on August 21 commemorating their final cross-Canada tour in 2016.
Live July 22 – August 20, 2016 features "standout performances from across the Man Machine Poem tour. Mixed and mastered in Dolby Atmos by the band’s longtime audio engineer Mark Vreeken, the release stands as both a definitive document of an extraordinary tour and a lasting tribute to The Tragically Hip’s enduring impact."
Available as a 3LP or 2CD with 29 tracks in total, the album collects performances of Hip classics such as "Locked in the Trunk of a Car," "Bobcaygeon," "50 Mission Cap" and "Ahead By a Century" in cities across the country including Winnipeg, Calgary, Hamilton, Toronto, London, Edmonton, and of course, their hometown of Kingston.
The day after the album's release, on August 22 at 7:00PM (EST), CBC will re-air A National Celebration, a commercial-free, three-hour broadcast of the Hip's final Kingston show that took place on on August 20, 2016.
THE TRAGICALLY HIP: LIVE JULY 22 – AUGUST 20, 2016 tracklisting:
SIDE 1
At Transformation - Winnipeg
In View - Calgary
In A World Possessed By The Human Mind - Kingston
Family Band - Hamilton
Lonely End Of The Rink - Hamilton
SIDE 2
Something On - Toronto
Locked In The Trunk Of A Car - Kingston
Opiated - Winnipeg
Nautical Disaster - Kingston
New Orleans Is Sinking - Ottawa
SIDE 3
Yer Not The Ocean - Calgary
Gus: The Polar Bear From Central Park - London
At The Hundredth Meridian - Toronto
Daredevil - Toronto
Bobcaygeon - Calgary
SIDE 4
Lake Fever - Kingston
Escape Is At Hand For The Travelin' Man - Kingston
Flamenco - Edmonton
Putting Down - Kingston
We Want To Be It - Toronto
SIDE 5
50 Mission Cap - Edmonton
Little Bones - Kingston
Greasy Jungle - Toronto
The Last Of The Unplucked Gems - Winnipeg
SIDE 6
Fiddler's Green - Hamilton
Machine - Kingston
What Blue - Toronto
It's A Good Life If You Don't Weaken' - Toronto
Ahead By A Century – Kingston