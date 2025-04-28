In addition, Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon will receive the Musical Influence Award, while Philadelphia Sound songwriter Thom Bell, pianist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carol Kaye will be honoured with the Musical Excellence Award.

The White Stripes, OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, Bad Company and Chubby Checker have been revealed as inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2025 .

Legendary record executive, producer and head of A&R Lenny Waronker will be recognized for his contribution to music with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

As previously reported, the class of 2025's nominees also included Mariah Carey, Oasis, the Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná and Phish.

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place on November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, streaming live on Disney+.

See some of the artist reactions below.