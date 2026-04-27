As MJ enthusiasts were quick to flock to the cinemas, they seem to have begun a new trend of dancing along to the film's soundtrack in the aisles and in front of the screen.

The long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic, Michael , opened this past weekend to a box office haul of $97 million in the U.S. and $217 million globally, smashing the record for a biopic set by Straight Outta Compton in 2015.

Some fans have even described dancing during Michael as “one of the best movie-going experiences,” however, not everyone in attendance has welcomed the distraction.

Other fans were left feeling frustrated during screenings, explaining they "don’t want to see anyone else dancing other than Michael."

Fans have begun sounding off on social media, sharing their disapproval, with one writing, "I don’t want to see anything like it. As a paying customer I’d prefer to watch the movie I paid to see and not some narcissistic attention whore trying to create a viral moment."

According to one podcaster, reps for Michael were said to be encouraging people to dance in the aisles during preview screenings.

Naturally, audiences are divided, as one journalist noted, "Many viewers at Michael screenings are complaining about fans having what they claim is main character syndrome who can be seen dancing in many theaters while some fans praise it."

See some of the dancing below.