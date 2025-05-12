TMZ reports that the 32-year-old Brampton rapper suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was rushed in an ambulance to a civilian hospital in nearby Bakersfield, CA.

Tory Lanez was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the face by another inmate while out in the yard of California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, CA this morning (May 12).

No reason has been reported for the attack.

Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) is currently serving a ten-year sentence for wounding fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in a shooting that occurred after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020.

He was convicted in December 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, keeping a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging the firearm with gross negligence.

Last week, Lanez posted on Instagram that he had a new album ready for release this summer.