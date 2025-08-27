Speaking to ABC News 5 Cleveland about the engagement that broke the internet yesterday (August 26), Travis’ dad Ed spilled some tea about the most famous couple in the world's big moment.

“Travis actually did the proposal maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago,” Ed Kelce revealed to the station. “He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced they were engaged in a joint post on social media yesterday. The two shared photos of the moment taken in a bountiful garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, the news outlet confirmed. In a caption they joked, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"

Papa Kelce said he shared some advice with his son, saying, “You know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

In the end, Ed explained that Travis decided to surprise Taylor when he found the perfect moment. “He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’" he said. "They got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

The couple then shared the news with family over FaceTime, though Ed guessed what the call was about.

“As soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they let us know,” Ed recalled. “About a week ago, I asked Travis, ‘So when are you going to announce the engagement? He said, ‘Whenever Taylor says so’.”

“To just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It’s truly kinda neat," Kelce added. "They’re just two young people very much in love.”

Watch the interview below.