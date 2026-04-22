Toronto-based Twitch streamer Kishka took the initiative and cracked the code, using a number of methods - including sledgehammer, blowtorch and even setting fire to the ice scuplture - to eventually solve Drake's album release date mystery.

Well, that didn't take long! While some people were consulting with quantum physicists to determine just how long it would take for us to learn the release date of Drake's new album - which was buried in a gigantic ice sculpture - one brave soul blew away the competition (quite literally, with a blowtorch).

Kishka broke through the ice on top of the pyramid to discover a blue bag with the words, “Freeze the world" on it. During the reveal he was then instructed by fellow streamer and Drake co-hort Adin Ross to head on over to the rapper's Bridle Path mansion, "The Embassy."

In the driveway outside of the mansion, he then opened the bag to reveal that Iceman will now drop on May 15, which Drake has since confirmed on Instagram.

Kishka was then rewarded for his hard work, receiving another sealed blue bag containing stacks of hundred dollar bills (CAD).

While Drake didn't grant the streamer's wish of coming outside to thank him, he did appear in the window and flash his winning smile for the camera.

As for the ice sculpture, now that the mystery has been solved, CP24 reports that Toronto Fire crews are now using fire hoses to melt the ice in the interest of public safety. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow supports the decision, telling reporters, “The fire chief made the decision last night, and I support his decisions. His responsibility is people’s safety. Folks climbed it. I seen them doing all types of things. It is our responsibility to make sure people are safe.”

Watch some clips of it all unfolding below.