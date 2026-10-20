U2 to Headline Halftime Show for NFL’s Thanksgiving Eve Game

U2 have been announced as headliners of the halftime show for Netflix’s Thanksgiving Eve NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on November 25.

The event will mark the first time the league and the streamer will broadcast a game the day before U.S. Thanksgiving.

This follows last year’s holiday halftime party on NFL Christmas Gameday that was headlined by host Snoop Dogg, KPop Demon Hunters girl group HUNTR/X, and country superstar Lainey Wilson.

U2 previously teamed up with the NFL when they headlined the Super Bowl XXXVI Halftime Show at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on February 3, 2002.

“There’s a reason U2 has headlined stadiums for decades: they don’t just perform, they deliver iconic moments audiences remember forever,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix in a statement. “We’re thrilled that they’ll bring that same magic to the NFL stage on Netflix. It’s going to be an unforgettable night for football fans and Netflix members worldwide.”

The legendary Irish rockers will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this year by releasing a new album, Carnaval De Luz, on November 13.

In other NFL news, JAY-Z is said to be headlining next year’s Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on Sunday, February 14, 2027, also at SoFi Stadium.