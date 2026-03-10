The film is being developed by the team behind N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton and Eminem's 8 Mile , and will involve the band's frontman Jon Bon Jovi and full access to the band’s back catalogue.

A "definitive" biopic on the early years of Bon Jovi is in the works by Universal Pictures, which achieved the rights amidst a bidding war.

Details of the plot have not yet been revealed, however, a press release states the film will focus on Bon Jovi's "formative years and the stepping stones to get to where the band’s rock anthems filled stadiums all over the world."

No director has yet been attached to the feature film, but screenwriter Cody Brotter (Killing Satoshi) will pen the script.

The untitled film will be produced by Kevin J. Walsh (Manchester By The Sea) and Gotham Chopra, who produced and directed four episodes of the documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

Casting decisions have not yet been decided, however, it will include original members frontman Jon Bon Jovi, guitarist Richie Sambora, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, late bassist Alec John Such and likely original guitarist Dave Sabo.