Set for release on October 24, the trailer for the much-talked-about film from 20th Century Studios gives us a first glimpse of the Emmy-winning actor becoming Springsteen, while co-star Jeremy Strong ( Succession ), who plays his manager Jon Landau, describes how the singer-songwriter is “repairing that hole in himself. Once he’s done with that, he’s going to repair the entire world.”

The first official trailer for writer-director Scott Cooper‘s Bruce Springsteen biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere , starring The Bear 's Jeremy Allen White in the lead role has been released.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere "chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe."

Alongside White and Strong, the film also stars Stephen Graham as Douglas Springsteen, Odessa Young as love interest Faye, Paul Walter Hauser as Mike Batlan, Gaby Hoffmann as Adele Springsteen, Johnny Cannizzaro as Steven Van Zandt, Harrison Gilbertson as Matt Delia, Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin David Krumholtz as Al Teller and Chris Jaymes as Dennis King.

Cooper wrote the script based on Warren Zanes' 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere, which documented the making of Nebraska, the gritty, intimate album Springsteen recorded in his bedroom before he and the E-Street Band made Born In The USA.

News first broke of White portraying Springsteen in the biopic in March of 2024. At CinemaCon this past April, he called making the movie a “dream come true” and said, “I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce’s blessing on this film.”

Watch the trailer below.