Watch ‘Nickelback: Live From Nashville’ Now on Crave

Nickelback’s unforgettable performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN is now available to stream in full on Crave.

Shot during their 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, the concert features the Canadian rock legends playing massive hits like “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph” and “Rockstar,” in front of 20,000 fans.

The band are also joined by some of country and rock music’s biggest names during the show. The guest appearances include ERNEST, for a cover of his song “Flower Shops,” HARDY, for a cover of his song “Sold Out,” a cover of Steve Earle’s “Copperhead Road” with Josh Ross and Brantley Gilbert, “Savin’ Me” featuring Chris Daughtry, and “Rockstar” with Bailey Zimmerman.

Stream it here, only on Crave.

Nickelback are set to release their new album, Everything Under the Sun, on October 30. The band will kick off their 2027 tour in February, which includes Canadian stops in Montreal, Hamilton, Toronto, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver. More info can be found here.