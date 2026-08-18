Watch the Trailer for ‘Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger’ Documentary

The trailer for the upcoming Oasis documentary Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger has dropped, ahead of its theatrical release on September 11.

“The way it finished … unacceptable … it didn’t sit right with me,” frontman Liam Gallagher says in the clip, which paints a band that had plenty of doubts about reuniting in 2025 for what would become a record-breaking world tour.

Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (LCD Soundsystem’s Shut Up and Play the Hits, Meet Me in the Bathroom), and produced by Steven Knight, Don’t Look Back in Anger includes unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage, chartinh Liam and Noel Gallagher’s “triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time.”

According to the press release, “the film is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interview with Noel and Liam in over 20 years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.”

Produced by From Magna Studios and Sony Music Vision, the film will receive a limited theatrical release on IMAX screens and other cinemas starting September 11. It will then begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ internationally and Hulu and Disney+ in North America later this year.

Watch the trailer below.