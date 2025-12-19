Carlos Santana and Chaka Khan will also be honoured, along with Bernie Taupin, Eddie Palmieri, and Sylvia Rhone, who have been named 2026 Trustees Award winners.

Whitney Houston, Fela Kuti, Cher, and Paul Simon are some of the names that will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Grammys, according to the Recording Academy.

John Chowning will also receive the Technical Grammy for his work discovering frequency modulation (aka FM) synthesis in 1967.

The Special Merit Awards Ceremony will be handed out on Saturday, January 31, one day before the Grammy Awards Ceremony takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Last year's recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award included Prince, The Clash, and Frankie Valli, among others.

Earlier this week, the Recording Academy announced more preliminary honours to be awarded, including Pharrell Williams, who will take home the the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, and both Brandy and Kirk Franklin getting recognition for their work with the Black Music Icon Award.