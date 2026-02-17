Last week posters were being put up around Toronto with the tagline “Where the Night Owls Lands" featuring the OVO owl, hinting that something was coming on February 17. And it's now officially here.

The McDonald's x Drake collaboration is real and is now available to order at the fast food restaurant's locations in Canada only.

Called "The After Meals," the late-night-inspired combo meal features wither a McDouble or a Junior Chicken, fries and a blue-coloured "Nite Sprite." The meal starts at $14.99, while the beverage can be purchased separately for $4.99 (medium size).

While 15 bucks may seem like a lot to pay for a combo centered around items that are staples of the McDonald's value menu, it appears that you get a lavish-looking black OVO-branded cup with the combo. That might be good for a few uses.

Meanwhile, Drake also appears to be teasing the long-awaited release of his next album, ICEMAN. On Instagram he posted a story with the caption, “Oooo it’s freezing. About to be," leaving many fans believing the album's release is imminent.

Drake's last studio album, For All The Dogs, came out in October of 2023. His last release was 2025's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a joint album with fellow Canadian PartyNextDoor.