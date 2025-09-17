The Montreal-based Jarvis (real name Jean-Sebastian Audet) took home the $30,000 prize for his 2025 album All Cylinders , beating out competition from other artists on the Shortlist , which included Nemahsis, Mustafa, Saya Grey, and Bibi Club.

Yves Jarvis won for the best album, and Mustafa won for the best song at this year's Polaris Music Prize, which took place last night (September 16) at Massey Hall in Toronto.

In his acceptance speech, Jarvis said, "Wow, thank you so much, I'm honoured, I'm really honoured. I was just honoured just to be nominated at all, I'm shocked. Thank you God, thank you God, first and foremost."

Toronto-based poet/musician Mustafa took home the first-ever SOCAN Polaris Song Prize for “Gaza Is Calling," receiving $10,000 courtesy of SOCAN.

Also announced were the Slaight Family Polaris Heritage Prize winners for two albums that were released before the Polaris Music Prize's inception in 2006: Grab That Gun (2004) by Vancouver indie band the Organ was voted as the winner by the public, while a jury selected The Speckless Sky (1985) by Toronto's Jane Siberry.