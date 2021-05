The Nat & Drew Show, April 30th

What kind of photos should you include when you're listing your place for sale? The experts weigh in. Plus, what do you do when you hear a strange sound in your house in the middle of the night? A new poll shows the most popular answers. And, we do a really strange deep dive on mashed potatoes. Did you know there's songs named after them? That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!