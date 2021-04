The Nat & Drew Show, April 5th

Happy Easter Monday! Well, Bridgerton fans are NOT PLEASED. We'll tell you all about that. Plus, what is with these vaccine "stand by lists"? Are they real? We'll get into that. And, when people say no kids at a wedding - is it ever okay to bring kids anyway? We get into a story about that very thing. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!