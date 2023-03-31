3 Men Arrested For Brutal Beatdown Of Tekashi 6ix9ine

Three men were arrested Thursday in connection to an assault on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine at a Florida gym last week.

Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Anthony Maldonado, 25 and Octavious Medina, 23, were charged with assault and robbery and booked into Palm Beach County Jail.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was brutally beaten in the washroom of the L.A. Fitness in Lake Worth, Florida on March 21. Some of the attack was captured on video and circulated on social media.

According to his lawyer, the 26-year-old rapper suffered cuts and swelling to his face as well as injuries to his jaw, ribs and back.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced in 2018 to two years in prison after agreeing to testify against gang members in a firearms and racketeering case. He had been facing 47 years behind bars.

It is not yet known if the gym attack was connected to 6ix9ine's cooperation.