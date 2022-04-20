A$AP Rocky Arrested In Connection To Shooting

A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday at the Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a shooting last November.

The 33-year-old rap star, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained by LAPD with the assistance of a team from Homeland Security upon arriving on a private plane from Barbados.

“Early this morning, LAPD officers arrested Mayers for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at the Los Angeles International Airport,” police said, in a release. “The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration."

According to reports, Rihanna was with A$AP Rocky at the time of his arrest. The couple is expecting their first baby together.

The rapper is accused of firing a handgun at a man he knows during an argument on a Los Angeles street on the night of Nov. 6, 2021. The alleged victim suffered only a minor wound to his left hand.

A conviction in California for assault with a deadly weapon can result in a sentence of between one and four years behind bars and/or a fine of up to $10,000 U.S.

A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden in 2019 in connection with a fight. He was convicted of assault and given a suspended sentence after spending five weeks in jail.

In 2020, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was charged with assault with a firearm after Megan Thee Stallion was shot in a foot in Los Angeles. He is awaiting trial.