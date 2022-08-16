A$AP Rocky Charged With Firearm Offences

A$AP Rocky was charged Monday in connection to a shooting last November in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. He was arrested in April upon returning from Barbados with Rihanna, with whom he has a new baby, and has been free on $550,000 U.S. bail.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” district attorney George Gascón said. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Police reportedly found multiple firearms at A$AP Rocky’s house while serving a search warrant following his arrest.

A$AP Rocky is accused of pointing a handgun at former associate Terell Ephron and firing twice. Ephron, who sustained only minor injuries, filed a lawsuit last week against the rap star alleging assault and battery, negligence and emotional distress.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

If convicted, A$AP Rocky faces up to nine years behind bars.

A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden in 2019 in connection with a fight. He was convicted of assault and given a suspended sentence after spending five weeks in jail.