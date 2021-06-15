A$AP Rocky Says Trump Made His Assault Case 'A Little Worse'

A$AP Rocky has denied that former U.S. president Donald Trump got him released from a Swedish prison in 2019.

“That’s the narrative they pushin’ – that he got me out,” the rap star says in the new documentary Stockholm Syndrome, according to several reports. “And he didn’t free me. If anything, he made it a little worse.”

A$AP Rocky was charged with assault in July 2019 in connection with a fight on a Stockholm street and faced up to two years in prison.

At the time, Trump said he spoke to Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven about A$AP Rocky’s detention. Lofven’s press secretary later said Trump was reminded that Sweden’s government does not interfere with its independent judicial system.

Trump tweeted: “Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky."

In Stockholm Syndrome, A$AP Rocky says the presidential support “felt good” but he was “scared that Trump was going to f**k it up.”

He said: “For the most part, I don’t think he ever knows what’s going on in the urban communities … I was also scared that it would jeopardize me being in [jail] longer.”

A$AP Rocky was found guilty of assault but given a suspended sentence and released.