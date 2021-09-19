Adele Goes Instagram Official With Relationship

It’s Instagram official!

Adele publicly acknowledged this weekend that she is dating sports agent Rich Paul by sharing a photo of the couple at the wedding of Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Marlen P.

Adele posted a pair of portraits (by Raven B. Varona) in which she is wearing a Daniel Roseberry-designed black Schiaparelli gown with white cloud-like sleeves – and then included a pic of herself and Paul in a photo-booth at the wedding. She captioned the set with nothing but a heart emoji.

In July, the couple attended Game 5 of the NBA finals. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele,” ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst said on The Lowe Post podcast, after describing Adele as Paul’s “girlfriend.” He added: “This is the first time they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids.”

Adele, 33, and Paul, 39, later showed up at a birthday party for Robert Kraft.

The British singer split from Simon Konecki in early 2019 after seven years of marriage. The couple has a son, Angelo.