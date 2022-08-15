Adele Gushes About Rich Paul: 'I'm Just In Loooove!'

Adele says she is madly in love and anxious to have children with Rich Paul.

“I’ve never been in love like this,” the singer told Elle of her boyfriend of about a year. “I’m obsessed with him.”

Asked if the pair are engaged, Adele initially played coy. “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married,” she replied. “I’m not married … I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

She later said: “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

Adele, who confirmed in 2019 that she split from husband Simon Konecki after seven years, said she “absolutely” wants to get married again.

The 34-year-old singer is a mom to son Angelo and Paul is a father of three.

“I definitely want more kids,” Adele said. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

For now, though, Adele said she is focused on her delayed Las Vegas residency, now set to kick off in November.

“I wanna f**king nail it.”

Adele reflected on her last-minute decision to postpone the residency. “I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did," she said. "I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."