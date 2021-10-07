Adele On Her New Look: 'I Did It For Myself'

Adele says she never felt compelled to tell anyone about how she got herself in shape.

“People are shocked because I didn’t share my ‘journey.’ They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand,” the singer told Vogue. “I couldn’t give a flying f**k. I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body.”

Adele, 33, said she decided to start working out to help her deal with anxiety. “I would just feel better,” she explained. “It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it.”

Adele said she works out two of three times a day. That’s right, a day. “I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night.

“I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right. It could have been knitting.”

How does the superstar feel about all the attention on her appearance?

“People have been talking about my body for 12 years. They used to talk about it before I lost weight,” she said. “But yeah, whatever, I don’t care.”

Adele slammed stories written about her weight loss as “absolutely fake” and insists there was no specific diet and no fasting. Nor was she going for a post-divorce “revenge” body.

“Oh my god. Suck my d**k! It’s ridiculous,” she said. “It’s that people love to portray a divorced woman as spinning out of control, like, ‘Oh she must be crackers. She must’ve decided she wants to be a ho.’ Because what is a woman without a husband? It’s bulls**t.”

Adele’s new single “Easy On Me” drops Oct. 15, with her first album since 2015 to follow. It's the first new music since her split from husband Simon Konecki.

"I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy," she said of their marriage. "Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me."

Adele also confirmed she's in a relationship with sports agent. Rich Paul.