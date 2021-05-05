Adele Shares Pics As She Turns 'Thirty Free'

Adele celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday by sharing a set of photos and declaring herself to be “Thirty Free.”

This is the singer's first birthday since a judge signed off on a divorce agreement between her and ex Simon Konecki. (Adele filed for divorce in 2019.)

In one photo, Adele is seen in a colourful rash guard and sunglasses while gleefully stretching her arms out of the water. Another pic shows her flowing long hair as she twirls in a tie-dye dress.

Fans are anxiously awaiting new music from Adele, who hasn’t released an album since 2015’s 25.

Last June, her manager Jonathan Dickins told Music Week: “It’ll be ready when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”