Adele Sparks Romance Rumour At Basketball Game

Adele and sports agent Rich Paul made their public debut as a couple on Saturday, according to ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst.

The singer and Paul, whose clients include LeBron James, sat together courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

“Rich Paul is at the game with Adele,” Windhorst said on The Lowe Post podcast, after describing Adele as Paul’s “girlfriend.”

He added: “This is the first time they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids.”

Paul was also spotted in the background of photos someone snapped of Adele hugging Lil Wayne in the corridors of the arena.

Reps for Adele have not commented on the claims.

The 33-year-old singer split from Simon Konecki in early 2019 after seven years of marriage. The couple has a son, Angelo.