Adele Teases Song With Made-In-Canada Video Clip

Adele on Tuesday sent fans into frenzy on Tuesday when she shared a 21-second clip from the video for her new single “Easy on Me” and announced it’s dropping on Oct. 15.

The black-and-white visual shows Adele driving down Jordan Street in the town of Sutton, Quebec about 90 minutes outside Montreal and 15 minutes from the U.S. border. The British singer also shot scenes in mid-September on the grounds of the Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès winery in Sutton.

Quebec’s Eastern Townships are familiar to Adele, who filmed the video for “Hello” in Dunham over four days in September 2015. It premiered on Oct. 22, 2015 and racked up 27.7 million views in its first 24 hours – and currently boasts 2.9 billion views.

Canada’s Xavier Dolan directed both the “Hello” video and the one for Adele’s new song, which will be part of her forthcoming album 30. A release date has not yet been announced.

The 33-year-old singer hasn’t released a collection of new music since 2015’s 25.