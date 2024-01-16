Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa & Olivia Rodrigo To Perform At Grammys

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo have been announced as the first round of performers at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year, the Awards will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, February 4, at 8:00PM ET/5:00PM PT.

In addition to their performances, all three performers are also multiple nominees on the night.

Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish is up for six awards this year: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Best Music Video for her song, "What Was I Made For?" from last summer's blockbuster film, Barbie. She also received a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination for her collaboration with Labrinth, "Never Felt So Alone."

Three-time Grammy winner Dua Lipa will compete against Eilish in her two nominated categories: Song Of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Dance The Night," also from Barbie.

And fellow three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo will also join the competition with six nominations: Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for GUTS, along with Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "vampire," as well as Best Rock Song for "ballad of a homeschooled girl."

SZA leads all nominees with nine in total. You can see the full list here.